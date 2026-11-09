Fresh off a 2-0 week to start the year, Georgia wraps up its three-game home stand against Florida Gulf Coast on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

It will be the first all-time meeting between the Bulldogs and Eagles.

This game will be a pivotal test to see where Georgia is mentally. Georgia is a 23.5-point favorite against FGCU. With a massive road game at North Carolina looming this Friday, Georgia coach Mike White still expects his team to be dialed in.

“Florida Gulf Coast is very good,” White said on Friday. “It’s a really good test for us. We’ve got some high major teams with big names down the road, but we’ll make sure and we already had our guys’ attention 10 minutes ago in the postgame locker room talk about Florida Gulf Coast.”

FGCU arrives in Athens 1-1 overall, with its only blemish being a 96-95 overtime loss at UCF. It has averaged 92 points per game and features four double-digit scorers.

Eagles forward Bryson Lucas leads the way, averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Justin Houser follows closely with 17.5 points per game, while Chase Konieczny adds 15 and Darren Williams contributes 12.

White credited FGCU head coach Pat Chambers for putting together another high-caliber roster that is expected to compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference this season.

“Pat [Chambers] has been around the block for a long time,” White said. “Won a lot of games. They’ll be physical. They’ll be prepared. They’ll execute well.”

An area Georgia could really exploit is the turnover battle. Georgia averages 11 steals, while FGCU turns the ball over nearly 15 times a game. It ranks 308th in turnover margin (-4.0).

Meanwhile, Georgia looks to build off its impressive offensive night on Friday when it scored 91 points.

Leading the charge is Blue Cain, who is off to a great start to his senior season. Through two games, Cain is averaging 17. 5 points per game and coming off a 20-point outing against Presbyterian.

“We need that a lot,” White said. “We need that every game from Blue. He’s been around the block. He’s one of the older guards in this league. He’s a four-year starter, and he had a good game.”

Three-point shooting was such a strong part of UGA’s offense last season, but has yet to really show up this year. Despite shooting just 30% from beyond the arc, Georgia’s confidence has not wavered.

“Never a confidence issue,” Georgia guard Smurf Millender said. “Every game is not going to be the best game for everybody. We got a lot of great looks tonight, all the guards in the gym, so those shots are going to fall.”