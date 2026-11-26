Georgia dropped its first game of the season on Thursday, losing to Cincinnati 83-81.

Georgia has been able to scratch some thrilling non-conference victories where the big shot always went the Bulldogs way.

However, on this Thanksgiving, their luck ran dry after UGA had not one, but two clean looks just as time expired to tie or win the game.

Blue Cain’s three-point attempt bounced off the back iron and into the hands of James Scott, whose potential game-tying dunk was blocked as time expired.

Cain led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

While the final score did not lean in Georgia’s favor, the fact it got a chance at the end speaks volumes.

The Bulldogs looked asleep for most of the first half, trailing 50-34, allowing Cincinnati to shoot 49% from the field, including hitting 10 threes. They also turned the ball over 10 times, resulting in 11 points.

“The moment was big, and I think we had some guys that just said, ‘Hey, I’m going to go really score today.” That’s not how it works," UGA coach Mike White said postgame. “We took some really bad shots early against a very good defense, and it spread. We didn’t have many good offensive possessions.”

The second half opened with Georgia facing a season-high 18-point deficit and with the game getting out of hand, someone needed to step up.

After Kanon Catchings picked up his third foul, St. Louis transfer Brady Dunlap came off the bench and ignited the rally. Dunlap scored nine points to fuel a 14-0 run that cut the lead to four points.

Dunlap transferred to Georgia with intentions of being one of the team’s sharpshooters. Coming into Thursday, he has been very streaky, possibly playing with too much pressure. But he let it loose against Cincinnati with 15 second-half points to give UGA a chance.

“You hope that he can gain some momentum from this,” White said. “We tried to call his number, and he earned a few more minutes than he’s been than he’s earned.”

Georgia outscored the Bearcats 25-10 through the first 10 minutes of the second half and eventually took a slight 70-68 lead with under 6:30 minutes left after Catchings nailed a go-ahead three.

But the lead was short-lived as Cincinnati jumped back out to an eight-point lead and closed the game on a 16-11 run.

“Our fight was terrific in the second half,” White said. “Our attention to detail down the stretch offensively was not good enough, and also the way we just simply defended the bounce late in the game [was not good enough].”

Despite the loss, Georgia showed fight and hopes to rebound with a win Friday night at 7 p.m. ET against UCF on ESPN2.

“Our overall attention to detail and connectivity offensively has to be remarkably improved starting tomorrow night at 7 o’clock,” White said.

Injury Update:

Marcus “Smurf” Millender appeared to roll his ankle after being fouled going up for a layup with under a minute left in regulation.

Millender briefly exited the game to be evaluated by the athletic trainer before returning for the final possession. He finished with seven points on the game.

White said postgame Millender will likely be questionable going into Friday’s contest.

“We’ll see how much that thing swells up. I think everyone saw it on TV,” White said. “I’m sure there was a replay where he turned it. He’s as tough physically as anyone that I’ve coached. So if he can play, he’ll play.”