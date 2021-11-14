Georgia basketball rally falls short at Cincinnati

The Bulldogs (1-1) shot 48 percent from the floor in the second half abasing the Bearcats (2-0) before a hostile crowd of 10672 fans at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

The Georgia basketball lost their first road game of the season, falling 73-68 at Cincinnati on Saturday night.

“It was a great atmosphere,” UGA coach Tom Crean said, per the school’s release. “I’ve been here many, many times. You can’t hear yourself think.

“It was a big win for Cincinnati, and it was a big learning step for us.”

Braelen Bridges led Georgia with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting, a career-high for the UIC transfer.

Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs with 10 points and 10 assists, while Jailyn Ingram had 13 points and 4 assists.

Cincinnati led by as many as 16 points with 12:52 left in the game before the Bulldogs charged, cutting the lead to 10 with 5:47 left, and then going on a 7-0 run to get within three points.

“People are going to like this team,” Crean said. “There is a humility about them. There’s a hunger about them. There is definitely a maturity about them. They work extremely hard and they didn’t flinch on their first road game in a tough environment like this.”