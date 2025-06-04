Georgia has plenty of rivals to choose from, with Florida, Georgia Tech and Auburn among some of the bigger foes that the Bulldogs face on an annual basis.

So perhaps it is no surprise that Georgia will be featured in the first two games of the newly announced InvescoQQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic. Georgia will face Georgia Tech in the 2025 edition of the game before taking on Florida in the 2026 version. Both of those games had been previously announced.

The new series aims "to host powerhouse college football programs and storied rivalries on one of college football’s biggest stages," according to a press release.

For Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech this coming season, the contest is being treated as a home Georgia Tech game.

As for the 2026 game against Florida, that will function like a traditional neutral site game. We know that the University of Georgia will be getting more than $9 million to play the 2026 game against Florida.

While many would’ve liked to see the 2026 Georgia-Florida game be part of a home-and-home while the stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., undergoes renovations, head coach Kirby Smart shared why the amount of money at hand made that very difficult.

“We got outbid. That was an AD decision,” Smart said in a recent interview on SiriusXM. “It ultimately came based on money. And, you know, the Mercedes and Tampa both ponied up and made really good financial offers.”

The 2027 Georgia-Florida game is set to be played in Tampa, with the series returning to Jacksonville for the 2028 through 2031 seasons.

Georgia has spent plenty of time recently in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs played two games at the venue last season, winning games against Clemson and Texas. The SEC Championship game is annually held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with this year’s game being set for Dec. 6.

Since the building opened in 2017, Georgia is 7-5 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Four of those losses have come against Alabama.

The stadium will also host a College Football Playoff semifinal for this upcoming season. The venue also hosted the national championship last season, where Ohio State beat Notre Dame.

The future games against Georgia Tech and Florida are the only two contests as of this moment that are scheduled to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia does have non-conference games against Louisville, Florida State, Clemson, Ohio State and NC State all scheduled but those games will be home-and-homes.