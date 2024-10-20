AUSTIN, Texas — Georgia overcame No. 1 Texas and all the influence the Longhorns’ crowd of 105,215 could muster, giving Coach Kirby Smart his 100th career win in the 117 games he has coached leading the program.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC) reasserted themselves as the class of the SEC with the hard-fought 30-15 victory over the Longhorns (6-1, 2-1) at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

Smart’s defense forced four turnovers, made three fourth-down stops and sacked Texas quarterback seven times, -- Jalon Walker with three of them -- while overcoming targeting ejections called on starting defensive backs Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero.

Texas quarterbacks struggled under pressure throughout the night: Quinn Ewers finished 25-of-43 passing for 211 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and Arch Manning was 3 of 6 for 19 yards with a lost fumble.

Carson Beck was 23-of-41 passing for 175 yards with three interceptions, while Trevor Etienne led the Georgia ground attack with 19 carries for 87 yards and all three UGA touchdowns.

Beck, however, could be credited with keeping his composure after Georgia receiver dropped five passes that could have made the victory easier.

Beck’s biggest play of the night was arguably a 5-yard scramble on third-and-3 from the UGA 26 with just over three minutes left that enabled Georgia to maintain possession and force Texas to exhaust its timeouts.

The Bulldogs overcame two of Beck’s interceptions in the first half, leading 23-0 at intermission after converting two Texas’ fumbles into 10 points.

RELATED: Kirby’s halftime remarks, Dawgs ‘knocking them back’

The Longhorns made a third quarter charge, scoring on their first two possessions on a pair of Ewers’ touchdown passes, the second of which came after a most controversial play reversal.

With 3 minutes left in the third quarter and Georgia in possession, pass interference called on Jahdae Barron, who, while in tight coverage on Arian Smith, intercepted the pass and returned it 36

Texas fans littered field with plastic bottles and trash, stopping play for five minutes, with chants of “bull-shit, bull-shit” raining down on the field.

Officials, unexpectedly, announced before play resumed that, “after discussion,” the pass interference was reversed, and the Longhorns took possession at the UGA 9.

Two plays later, Ewers hit Jaydon Blue for a 17-yard touchdown and the extra point made it 23-15 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

Georgia answered on the ensuing possession to go back up 30-15.

The Bulldogs’ 11-play, 89-yard TD drive was keyed by a 43-yard flea flicker pass to Oscar Delp.

The play saw Beck hand off to Cash Jones, who flipped to Dominic Lovett, who then flipped back to Beck, leading to the throw to a wide-open Delp.

Six plays later, after being stopped twice at the Texas 1, Etienne powered in behind Xavier Truss for with 12:04 left that made it 30-15.

Georgia would have more to overcome moments later when senior safety Dan Jackson was disqualified for targeting, when after he and Texas receiver Matthew Golden both lowered their heads at the 11:48 mark.

The play moved the ball to the UGA 46.

But again, the defense rose to the occasion when Mykel Williams beat Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks on fourth-and-6 and stripped the ball, leading to a change of possession.

The Longhorns drove to the Georgia 29 on their next possession, but again, were stopped on fourth down when a heavily-pressured Ewers completed a 10-yard pass on a fourth-and-12 with 5:26 left.

The Bulldogs ran 3:13 off the clock — aided by Beck’s third-down scramble — before Etienne was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the Georgia 40.

Texas, with 2:13 left, was on their last gasp, needing more than just fortuitous breaks and calls.

Georgia’s defense simply would not be denied, as Chaz Chambliss wrapped up Quinn Ewers and forced and incomplete fourth-down pass from the UGA 11 to secure the victory.

The Bulldogs are off next week before traveling to Jacksonville to face Florida, a 48-20 winner over Kentucky on Saturday.