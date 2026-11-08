ATHENS — Fresh off its dominant win over Ole Miss Georgia has opened as more than a two-touchdown home favorite over Missouri.

The Bulldogs are a 15.5 point favorite over Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers, who were ranked No. 18 in the CFP rankings before suffering a 34-20 home loss to No. 7 Texas.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has used the same phrasing each week to keep his Bulldogs grounded, even as they are on the verge of taking over the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings when they come out on Tuesday night.

“Humility is a week away,” Smart said in closing his press conference late Saturday night in Vaught Hemmingway Stadium after the 42-7 win over the 10th-ranked Rebels.

The UGA players are more likely to be receptive to that message after learning that the hard way earlier this season.

The last time the Bulldogs ascended to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll they wrote promptly beaten by an unranked Auburn team, 27-24.

The embarrassing loss to the Tigers led many to concluded that this modern-day breed of NIL-induced Bulldogs were not yet of the same ilk as the 2021 and 2022 Georgia teams.

The eventual-champion 2021 Bulldogs started the season No. 5 and were ranked No. 1 in the first CFP poll of that season (Nov. 2), proceeding to hold that spot the next five weeks before an SEC title game loss.

UGA, of course, redeemed itself by beating Michigan in the Orange Bowl and then topping Alabama in the CFP Championship Game.

The 2022 Bulldogs were the AP Top 25 polls preseason No. 3 team and were No. 3 when the first CFP poll came out on Nov. 1.

Georgia moved to the No. 1 spot the next week in the CFP rankings after a win over Tennessee and held that spot the remainder of the season (five weeks).

The Bulldogs bounced back after a bye week with a 27-8 win over Florida and have followed that with their most complete performance of the season at Ole Miss.

“We set out on the road last time and beat a team at night that’s a really good team, too, and didn’t take care of business the next week,” Smart said, referencing a win at Alabama that preceded the upset loss to Auburn. “So, you know, how you handle success says a lot about you. Our guys are starting to kind of believe in each other and believe in the plan. So, I don’t think it’s about who we played or any of that. I think it’s about the culture on our team and kind of the leadership that they go about their work week with.

“It’s not going to be any different next week. You know what I mean? Like, we’ve got a good team (Missouri) coming to Athens next week, and we’ve got to go get ready for it. We’re beat up and banged up, and so is everybody else in the league. So, it’s on to the next.”

Here’s a look at the SEC lines this week, per the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Auburn -3.5 at Mississippi State

Alabama -19.5 at Vanderbilt

Tennessee -2.5 at Texas A&M

Ole Miss -1.5 at Oklahoma

Missouri at Georgia -15.5

Texas at LSU -4.5

Florida at Kentucky -3.5

South Carolina -7.5 at Arkansas