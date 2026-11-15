ATHENS — Georgia is headed into another hostile road environment to face a South Carolina team that’s hopeful of getting its star quarterback back on the field.

The Las Vegas oddsmakers, however, clearly don’t believe Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers can make that much of a difference, as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have opened as a 16.5-point road favorite.

Georgia’s game with South Carolina is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. under the bright lights of Williams-Brice Stadium, marking the second road game in a row the Bulldogs will have played under the lights.

It’s a South Carolina team coming off a 34-6 upset loss at Arkansas, as Sellers — nursing an ankle injury — sat out of the game against the Razorbacks.

“We just felt like, from a physical standpoint, he wasn’t able to move like he wanted to move to be able to get himself out of trouble in the pocket and run the football, which is a big part of his game,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said after the game in Arkansas.

“He did everything in his power to be 100 percent and he got a little bit better each day but he just wasn’t to the point where we felt like he gave us the best chance. LaNorris practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, and then did stuff yesterday back in Columbia, too. But Cutter got the majority of the reps and felt like Cutter gave us the best chance to start the game.”

Woods threw three interceptions that Arkansas feasted on, but the more telling statistic where UGA is concerned is that the Razorbacks rushed for 167 yards on the South Carolina defense.

Georgia, of course, relies heavily on its run identity to set up explosive pass plays.

The Gamecocks had won four consecutive games before stumbling at Arkansas without Sellers — wins at Florida (38-19), against Tennessee (27-24), at Oklahoma (42-25) and against Texas A&M (17-9) — so they are a team to be taken seriously.

“We’re going to go play a really, really good hot team on the road,” coach Kirby Smart said after UGA’s win and before the results of the Arkansas-South Carolina game. “We’ve done good things in November, but this team will be measured by November and months afterwards.

“We have to stay level-headed and get better. That is harder because the noise gets louder. They’re closer to decisions that impact them the rest of their lives and distractions just mount up.”

Georgia will need to be focused if it is to stop the play-making Sellers, who at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds is like a jumbo version of Ole Miss’ quarterback Trinidad Chambliss — elusive though not as quick, Sellers is much more difficult to bring down.

Sellers — like the past two quarterbacks Georgia has faced, Chambliss and Missouri’s Austin Simmons — is projected by some to be a first-round NFL pick.

Beamer said he has belief in his team, even after the loss to Arkansas most surely eliminated the Gamecocks from College Football Playoff consideration.

“I know what kind of men we have in that locker room,” Beamer said, “and how we’ll bounce back, too.”

Here’s a look at the betting lies for the games involving SEC teams this week, per the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Vanderbilt at Florida -12.5

Arkansas at Texas -20.5

LSU -1.5 at Tennessee

Kentucky at Missouri -5.5

Georgia -16.5 at South Carolina

Wofford at Ole Miss (No Line)

Chattanooga at Alabama (No Line)