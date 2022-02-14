3 takeaways from Georgia football’s prominent presence in Super Bowl LVI

Matthew Stafford provided Georgia football quite a boost on Sunday, right about the time the luster of the Bulldogs’ CFP Championship win was wearing off outside the state of Georgia. Stafford, arguably the most talented player to ever quarterback the Bulldogs, led the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday night.

WATCH: Matthew Stafford’s TD throws, postgame interview A former No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford’s story has been one of resiliency. Stafford has played through injuries throughout his career, the first 12 years with the lowly Detroit Lions, one of 12 NFL franchises to have never won a Super Bowl. The rap on Stafford entering the 2021 NFL season was that he couldn’t win the big games, as he had never won a playoff contest before getting traded to Los Angeles after last season. Stafford, however, used his moment on the national stage after Sunday night’s win to give credit to his teammates. Specifically, Stafford credited the Rams’ defense, which kept QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ explosive pass game in check throughout most of the game.

Here are three takeaways from Super Bowl LVI Stafford worthy of MVP, lifted the Rams Stafford had a case to be the game’s MVP when one considers he was operating without two of his three top receivers and Los Angeles had virtually no run game. Stafford was 26-of-40 passing for 283 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. exited the game with a knee injury in the second quarter, and tight end Tyler Higbee was placed on injured reserve on the Friday before the game, taking away two of the team’s most reliable options. The Rams running backs combined for 19 carries and 31 yards — Stafford had 3 carries for 6 yards, and MVP Cooper Kupp had a fourth-down carry for 7 yards along with his 8 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Donald, defensive MVP Most of the attention during the game was understandably set on the QB duel between Stafford and Burrow, but both teams’ defenses were impressive.

