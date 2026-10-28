ATHENS — Georgia’s Raylen Wilson is a three-year starting senior at middle linebacker sitting in the heart of the Georgia defense, and the heart of the action.

If anyone understands the meaning and ramifications of the Bulldogs’ 3:30 p.m. game with Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, it’s the Georgia defensive captain.

“I know emotions will be high,” Wilson said, “but I try not to be too high; you get too emotional out there, you’ll get out there and make stupid mistakes.”

Mistakes — missed tackles, missed assignments and missed alignments — are something the Bulldogs’ can’t afford against one of the most elite tailbacks in the nation in Gators tailback Jadan Baugh.

“He brings a great challenge, he’s a good back, he likes to jump cut, he’s a physical back,” Wilson said.

“He likes to run that ball, and we like to stop the run, it’s going to be a great game.”

Florida’s rushing attack ranks third in the SEC with 197.7 yards per game, while the Bulldogs run defense ranks second in the SEC with 91.4 yards allowed on the grounder.

No doubt, the key to the game — stopping Baugh — is really that obvious, leading Georgia coach Kirby Smart to single out Baugh earlier this week.

“We have shown our guys clips of him since the start of the year … ” Smart said. “We are driving the motivation that every day, you’re trying to prepare for the best.”

Wilson, over his 23 career starts — most at Georgia on defense among the Bulldogs’ players — has seen some of the best tailbacks the SEC has had to offer.

But none have scored touchdowns at the clip Baugh has to this point of the season, as his 13 TDs are tied for the most among the nation’s tailbacks.

“He’s a great back, he’s got thick lowers (legs),” Wilson said. “He runs through arm tackles, you have to come with it, bring your feet and wrap him up.”

The Georgia defense practiced tackling “day-in and day-out” according to All-American cornerback Ellis Robinson Jr., no doubt, with Wilson at the center of the drills.

So Wilson’s focus — for all the pageantry and rivalry talk and discussion of the site change to Atlanta — is on assignment football.

“I have bragging rights with some of my homeboys back in Tallahassee,” said Wilson, who hails from Florida’s panhandle.

“Other than that, it’s nothing, it’s another game we have to go out there and execute.”

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