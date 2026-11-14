After initially popping up on the availability report on Thursday, Georgia has downgraded starting center Drew Bobo to doubtful.

Bobo was initially questionable on Friday’s availability report. Bobo was able to finish Georgia’s last game, a 42-7 win over Ole Miss.

Georgia has had the same starting offensive line in each game this season.

As for who could replace Bobo, Georgia does have options. The Bulldogs are likely to turn to either Cortez Smith or Malachi Toliver.

Smith was working at center at the end of Georgia’s game last week. Toliver does have previous starting experience, filling in for three games last season when Bobo missed time because of hand and foot injuries.

Georgia could also move Helton down to center. If that were to happen, perhaps Gaston moves to guard and Georgia could play either Ekene Ogboko or Jah Jackson at right tackle.

Georgia does have one of the best offensive lines in the country, as the Bulldogs were one of 10 teams named as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award this week.

Potentially not having Bobo will test this unit, especially with all the calls Bobo makes at the line of scrimmage. More will fall on the shoulders of quarterback Gunner Stockton as well.

“It’s important for us to set the tone because, like, team run on Tuesdays, it’s the same way,” Glover said this week. “We’ve got to set the tone in order for us to have a good run game.”

Georgia will face a stout Missouri front, as the Tigers ranked third in the SEC in run defense. Only two teams have rushed for more than 100 yards against Missouri this season. The Tigers are 0-2 in those games.

Elsewhere on the availability report. Joshua Horton is still questionable, while outside linebacker Amaris Williams is still out.

Georgia’s game against Missouri is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report