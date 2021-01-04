Georgia football junior center Trey Hill announces plans to enter 2021 NFL draft

ATHENS — Georgia junior center Trey Hill has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, as expected.

Hill, a preseason All-SEC pick, started the first eight games for the Bulldogs last season before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior from Warner Robins, Ga., was an AP All-SEC second-team pick as a junior after assuming the starting job at the position in 2019.

Hill is the third underclassman on the Georgia football team to declare for the draft, joining junior cornerback Eric Stokes and redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari.

RELATED: Georgia football roster transactions monitored

Jonas Jennings, UGA’s Director of Player of Development, pointed out Hill graduated in three years.

Hill could project as an offensive guard in the NFL, as saw action there as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, starting the final four games of the 2018 season at right guard, the first of 26 consecutive starts.

RELATED: Kirby Smart talks retention; Bama beating teams with backside recruiting

Redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson replaced Hill at center this season after the South Carolina game.

Ericson started at Missouri, and again in the 24-21 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati last Friday.

The Bulldogs’ run game was stuffed by the Bearcats. Georgia’s three running backs combined for 71 yards on 20 carries with no rushes longer than 12 yards and no back averaging more than 3.5 yards per attempt.

Georgia was solid enough without Hill against Missouri, gaining 316 yards on the ground on 45 carries.

But with senior offensive guard Ben Cleveland also opted out for the Peach Bowl, offensive line coach Matt Luke overhauled his front.

Redshirt freshman Xavier Truss made his first start at left, tackle, junior Jamaree Salyer slid from left tackle to left guard, and senior Justin Shafer moved from left guard to right guard.

Ericson (center) and redshirt freshman Warren McClendon (right tackle) were the only offensive linemen in the same positions they started the prior game in Missouri.

There had been talk freshman Sedrick Van Pran could see extended game action in the Peach Bowl, but that didn’t come to fruition. Van Pran, however, is expected to make a strong push at center in the offseason.

Hill, like Cleveland, will be missed up front as he provided a constant push for the offensive line.

Indeed, once Hill fixed the snap issues he had at the start of the season, he was playing at an all-conference level.

Trey Hill 10-7-20