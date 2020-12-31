The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs will complete their 2020 season on Friday when they take on the No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats. The game is set for 12 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN on Jan. 1, 2021. Below you can find more information on the game including, odds, radio and how to stream the 2021 Peach Bowl.

The Bearcats enter the game with a 9-0 record, while Georgia is 7-2. The Bulldogs will be looking to end the season with a fourth-consecutive win with quarterback JT Daniels at the helm.

Georgia will be without several regular contributors, as Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Monty Rice, Ben Cleveland and Tre’ McKitty all opted to declare for the NFL draft prior to the game.

Georgia football-Cincinnati: TV channel

The Georgia football-Cincinnati game will be broadcast on ESPN. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvorachek and Kris Budden will be broadcasting the game.

Georgia football-Cincinnati: Game time

The Georgia football-Cincinnati game time is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Cincinnati: How to watch online

You can watch the Georgia football-Cincinnati game using via WatchESPN. You must have a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Cincinnati: Odds

According to Vegasinsider.com, Georgia is a 7-point favorite against Cincinnati. The over/under for the game is 51.

Georgia football-Cincinnati: Radio

Georgia fans can listen to the Georgia football-Cincinnati game on 95.5FM WSB or AM750 WSB.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Cincinnati

On Dealing with COVID this week:

“I haven’t really addressed that all year. It’s not something that I’m going to start addressing now. The important thing is the health and safety of our players. The protocols we have in place are there not to only protect our players but Cincinnati’s players. I respect both conferences’ policies. They’ve got their testing policies they follow, we have our testing policies we follow. We followed those to this point. The guys who are able to play will be out there to play. The ones who won’t unfortunately won’t be out there to play. We have dealt with this all year and haven’t disclosed that.

On what Georgia’s offensive line might look like against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl:

Yeah, we’ve practiced a lot of combinations there. Trey was out. Trey was already out the last game. That’s not something new. We feel like Van Pran has grown up a lot over this time, be able to play some at center, get some work. He’s also worked at guard. Warren played last year in this game at guard, played last game at center. Jamari has played a lot at guard last year and also played tackle. Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones, I’m excited to see all those guys go out and play.

On wearing black jerseys:

I guess I should say it was brought to me in a light that it was encouraged to be colored. I’m assuming we both couldn’t be in red, therefore somebody couldn’t be in red. That was the way it was presented to me. It wasn’t a narrative where we died to wear black. It was where we had to wear one of or two dark colors, only two colors.

On Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder:

He’s really smart. He puts them in the right play a lot. I think they put a lot on him check-wise. You can see he does a great job of getting them in the right play. You very rarely see them in a play that is bad for them, meaning when somebody is doing this, they’re doing this. They have an answer for whatever you do. He’s done a great job of putting them in the right place. He’s a really good athlete. I think it’s deceiving how fast he is. He has really long legs. When he takes off running, you see him outrunning people all over the place. When you start outrunning linebackers and DBs in college football, says a lot about your speed. There’s times where plays have broken down, he’s turned them into big-time gains and plays. A tremendous passer, athlete. When you talk about dual-threat capabilities. He’s got really good people around him.

