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15 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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15 minutes ago
Georgia confident it can get this key contributor back to ‘his old self’
ATHENS — Chauncey Bowens returned to action on Saturday for Georgia, but it’s hard to see the running back was fully back.
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3 hours ago
ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt blunt on Georgia: ‘Their best is better than your …
Georgia has been a different team since its loss to Auburn.
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4 hours ago
South Carolina hopes for upset rest on LaNorris Sellers’ shoulders, legs
ATHENS — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is optimistic star quarterback LaNorris Sellers will be playing against Georgia.
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6 hours ago
Ellis Robinson, Talyn Taylor and others impress in Georgia …
ATHENS — It’s hard to beat Georgia when teams spend most of the game trailing.
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14 hours ago
On the beat podcast: Nate Frazier just explained what makes Georgia …
“Listen to the message, not the tone.”
Hunter DeLauder
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