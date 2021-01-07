Georgia DB Mark Webb announces decision to move on toward NFL

ATHENS — Georgia defensive back Mark Webb has announced his intention to take his game to the NFL.

Webb did not play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, sighted wearing a protective boot on the sideline, as one of 10 former starters to miss the Bulldogs’ 24-21 win over Cincinnati last Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Webb started three games last season and played in eight of 10. Webb had 21 tackles and an interception last season for Georgia.

The year before, in 2019, Webb was more productive with nine starts in 14 games.

The Bulldogs are expected to have a record-seven players take part in the Senior Bowl:

• DB Mark Webb

• OG Ben Cleveland

• MLB Monty Rice

• SS Richard LeCounte

• TE Tre’ McKitty

• CB DJ Daniel

• DE Malik Herring

The Bulldogs have also had three underclassmen declare themselves eligible for the NFL draft, two of them in the secondary:

• CB Eric Stokes

• CB Tyson Campbell

• OLB Azeez Ojulari

The big news on Thursday, however, was that junior Jordan Davis announced he is returning for his senior season.