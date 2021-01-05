Georgia defensive end Malik Herring makes decision on football future official

ATHENS — The next game stop for Malik Herring will be the Senior Bowl, as the former Georgia defensive end standout has made his final intentions clear.

Herring, a 6-foot-3, 280-pounder, is one of a record seven Bulldogs set to play in the annual all-star game in Mobile.

The seven players who have accepted invites are:

• Ben Cleveland

• Monty Rice

• Tre’ McKitty

• DJ Daniel

• Mark Webb

• Richard LeCounte

• Malik Herring

The Senior Bowl serves as an unofficial convention of sorts for NFL general managers, head coaches and staff members. Most players invited also receive NFL combine invites, although the two are not related.

There was a moment Herring indicated he might change his mind and return for another season leading up to the bowl game, but it was not to be.

Herring entered the season the highest-rated returning defensive lineman in the SEC, per Pro Football Focus metrics.

RELATED: PFF states Malik Herring is top-rated DL returning in SEC

The former Mary Persons High School star finished the 10-game season with 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Herring started seven games for the Bulldogs last season at defensive end, getting the majority of snaps in the rotation with sophomore Travon Walker.

Herring was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked No. 154 overall in the nation when he chose Georgia over Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas.

RELATED: The most committed uncommitted Georgia star rating

The Herring family has been ready for Malik Herring to make his decision official since Jan. 1.