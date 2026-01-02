ATHENS — Georgia’s defensive line will be losing a young piece, with redshirt freshman Jordan Thomas announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Thomas will have three years of eligibility remaining after signing with Georgia as a member of its 2024 recruiting class. Thomas is originally from Hackensack, New Jersey.

In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Thomas totaled 6 tackles and a sack. Thomas appeared in eight games over the last two seasons for Georgia.

The Bulldogs were extremely young on the defensive line this season, with no players set exhaust their eligibility. Christen Miller is draft eligible, along with Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod. Miller is the only viewed as a legitimate NFL draft prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs got major defensive line production this season from freshmen like Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, JJ Hanne and Elijah Griffin. Griffin earned Freshman All-SEC honors for his play this past season. The Bulldogs also signed five defensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with 4-star prospect PJ Dean being the highest-rated addition per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Thomas becomes the fourth Georgia player to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, joining running back Roderick Robinson, defensive back Daniel Harris and tight end Pearce Spurlin.

The transfer portal first opened on Jan. 2 and will run through Jan. 16. Georgia has had at least 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal in each of the last three seasons.

Georgia’s season came to an end in the College Football Playoff, with the Bulldogs losing 39-34 to Ole Miss.

