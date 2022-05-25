A kickoff time for Georgia-Florida game has been set, game will feature plenty of new looks

ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida Game figures to have a different look about it this season, but the time slot will remain the same. CBS announced on Wednesday it will carry the game in its afternoon prime-time slot, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 from Jacksonville, Fla.

Additionally, CBS will also televise the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. The reigning national champion Bulldogs open their season with a 3:30 p.m. game against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It has been announced that game will be televised by ABC. While the matchup with the Ducks and former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning promises plenty of intrigue, the Georgia-Florida remains among the most anticipated of the season for Bulldogs’ fans. RELATED: Betting line on Georgia-Florida released, eye-opening Coach Kirby Smart has dominated the Gators of late, winning four of the past five contests by an average of 22 points. New Florida coach Billy Napier will be the third different Gators’ coach that Smart has faced in seven seasons.

Florida could have two former Georgia players in prominent roles when it plays the Bulldogs. Super senior defensive end Brenton Cox has elected to play another year in Gainesville. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jalen Kimber has recovered from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last season in Athens and is challenging for a starting spot. The Bulldogs will have several new players in different roles as well after having an NFL-record 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and losing seven players -- including four former starters -- to the transfer portal. Georgia’s historically successful defense took the biggest hit, with eight players drafted including five first-round picks. Coach Kirby Smart has said he’ll look for more offense.

“We’ll be a different team this year,” Smart said last week during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network. “We want to score points and do that, you have to have skill players that can make plays,” Smart said. “We feel we’re in a good position to do that.” Georgia returns quarterback Stetson Bennett, who will surely be looking to make amends for what was one of his toughest outings last season against Florida when he was 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown in the 34-7 win over the Gators. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will also be looking to fare better, as his turnovers sparked a 21-0 Georgia spurt in the final three minutes of the first half after UGA led just 3-0. Richardson was 12-of-20 passing for 82 yards with 2 interceptions and was benched for Emory Jones in the second half. Georgia and Florida will likely be in other 3:30 p.m. CBS games, but only part of the network’s schedule has been released at this point.

