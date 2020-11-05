Georgia-Florida: Game Time, TV Channel, odds, how to watch online for Week 10 game (November 5, 2020)

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 8 Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Fla., for a Week 10 college football game. The game will air on CBS and start at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can find more information on the game below.

Georgia and Florida are the top two teams in the SEC East and the winner of this game has gone on to represent the SEC East in Atlanta every year dating back to the 2014 season. The Bulldogs have won the previous three games in the series and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is 3-0 against Dan Mullen.

The Bulldogs have some serious questions due to the quarterback play of Stetson Bennett and a rash of injuries on defense. Florida meanwhile boasts one of the top offenses in the country and is led by quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Georgia-Florida: Game time

The Georgia football-Florida game time is set 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia-Florida: TV channel

The Georgia football-Florida game will be broadcast on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be broadcasting the game.

Georgia-Florida: How to watch online

You can watch the Georgia football-Alabama game using via CBS All-Access. You must have a subscription to watch.

Georgia-Florida: Odds

According to Vegasinsider.com, Georgia is a 3-point favorite against the Gators. However, that number is down from opening with Georgia as a 5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is 52.5.

Georgia-Alabama: Radio

Georgia fans can listen to the Georgia football-Florida game on 95.5FM WSB or AM750 WSB.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Florida

On how to stop Florida tight end Kyle Pitts …

“He’s really a great player. Any time you play a great player you’ve got to have a good game plan. Like you said, I don’t think anybody is stopping him. It’s limiting explosives, matching up, winning some 50/50 balls — that’s what he’s best at. It’s impossible — people think you can just double cover him. You can’t do that. They put him in places where you can’t double him and you’ve got to do other things to other people. They’ve got other good players besides just him and the quarterback knows where to throw the ball to give him a shot. There’s not an easy answer for that. It’s not like a text book answer of this is how you stop him. You are not going to do that. What you do is contain him and hope that you don’t get hit on explosive and that the team understands where he is.”

On playing against Brenton Cox and what he brings to the Florida defense…

“Brenton is playing really well. He’s an explosive pass-rusher. He is a really good player, just like he was when coming out of high school. He plays really hard. He’s hard to block. Todd [Grantham] does a good job of putting him in situations that he gets to rush. That is what he is really good at, rushing the passer like all the Florida guys they have had in the past—really good edge rusher-type guys. He is playing really physical for them. He’s playing hard. He will create some issues for us on Saturday. He is going to do a good job just knowing where he’s at.”

On what challenges Kyle Trask can present to the Georgia defense…

“Experience, number one. You have some quarterbacks in our league who have experienced and seen everything, and you see the maturation of quarterbacks as they play against teams. They’ve seen that look, they’ve seen that two-trap, that quarters, that quarter-quarter has that man, that extra-overload blitz—they’ve seen it so they know how to attack it. The maturation that he’s had is he has played in our league now. Once you get that valuable experience, it’s hard to trick them. You don’t trick guys—they’ve seen it before. You have to ultimately be able to defend their people with your people. You’re not going to win a scheme battle with, ‘Oh you’ve got a guy free.’ You’re not going to scheme somebody free. They have to win one-on-one. You’ve got to cover Kyle Pitts, and Kyle Trask knows that, and he does a good job at finding him and finding the other guys he has as weapons. He’s a really, really good football player because he has savvy and awareness.”

