Georgia will make its annual trip down to Jacksonville this weekend to take on the rival Florida Gators.

It will be the 104th time these two teams meet. But in a way, Saturday’s matchup will be the end of an era, as the game will not be played in Jacksonville for the next two seasons.

Stadium renovations, which have already begun, will move the game to Atlanta and Tampa for 2026 and 2027.

Add in that Florida has already changed its head coach in hopes of making over the program and the stakes to leave Jacksonville with one final win are all the greater.

Georgia is greatly looking forward to Saturday’s game. It has won the last four meetings between these storied SEC rivals and will look to push its streak to five.

If it does so, it will look to celebrate with the many Georgia fans who make the annual pilgrimage down to Jacksonville.

“A lot of respect for their team, how physical they are, and just love the matchup, love the neutral-site game in terms of the atmosphere it creates in Jacksonville for our players,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s a very different kind of experience in terms of, you know, SEC road environment, SEC home environment. This is extremely different, but excited for the opportunity and looking forward to a big game.”

Georgia-Florida hype video