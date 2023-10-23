clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia-Florida game projected much closer than first thought by oddsmakers
ATHENS — Georgia football will be missing All-American tight end Brock Bowers in Florida next Saturday, and the bettors and oddsmakers have taken note
Mike Griffith
Cover 4: What’s one topic you’d like to know the whole story about when it …
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition continues a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, …
Jeff Sentell
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9: Georgia enters game against Florida …
ATHENS — Georgia football did not have a game this past weekend as it was off.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 9: Georgia football stays on top during …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs did not have a game this past weekend, as the team had their traditional off week before taking on the Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
What social media is saying following Georgia football off week
ATHENS — Georgia got a much-needed week off after playing seven consecutive games to start the 2023 season. The Bulldogs are 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.
Connor Riley
