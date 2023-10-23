Georgia-Florida game projected much closer than first thought by oddsmakers

Cover 4: What’s one topic you’d like to know the whole story about …
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9: Georgia enters game against …
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 9: Georgia football stays on top …
Georgia football podcast: David Pollack sees upcoming game as …
What social media is saying following Georgia football off week
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.