ATHENS — The rivalry is called “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate,” and for some that might still be the case.

But for No. 1-ranked Georgia it’s 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday at Sanford Stadium is the next step in a bigger picture that features championship visions.

Coach Kirby Smart, who lost the last game he played against Georgia Tech in 1998 in Athens (21-19) and the first game he coached against the Yellow Jackets in 2016 (28-27), is focused on the task at hand.

“I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out the window when it comes to this game,” Smart said of the 3-8 Georgia Tech team the Bulldogs will face.

“The physicality in this game’s unmatched. I think that’s what you look for in a rivalry game. You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it’s really been one of the most physical games we’ve played.”

Indeed, the Yellow Jackets have a distinction no SEC team can match having played Georgia within single digits in their most recent three meetings:

• A 16-9 loss in Atlanta in 2025

• A 44-42, 8OT loss in Athens in 2024

• A 31-23 loss in Atlanta in 2023

UGA is a 35.5-point favorite in this season’s contest, per the FanDuel Sports Book.

The Bulldogs will play at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 the following Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Texas is the most likely foe, as the Longhorns need only beat Texas A&M and see Ole Miss score a home win over Mississippi State or Arkansas upset LSU to clinch the spot.

If Tennessee wins and the Longhorns lose it will play in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Alabama needs to beat Auburn and either see both Texas and Tennessee lose, or have Mississippi State upset Ole Miss in Oxford and LSU beat Arkansas in Fayetteville.

SEC Network analyst Chris Doering said this is a game the Bulldogs need to approach with a businesslike attitude.

“Georgia doesn’t need to do anything different than it has done in each of its games since the Auburn loss,” Doering told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

“I think Georgia is by far the best team in the country right now, and the only team that can beat Georgia, is Georgia.”

Smart said he’s hoping for a strong turnout at Sanford Stadium on Senior Day, noting that UGA’s academic schedule could play a role.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving going on, so it’s always a different kind of week, as most college kids aren’t (in class),” Smart said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a great turnout for this game at home Saturday.”

Tickets for the game are going for as low as $102 a pair on Ticketmaster — one of the lowest get-in prices of the season for a Georgia home game.