Jamon Dumas-Johnson does it all for Georgia football in win over Auburn: ‘I tip my cap to him’

Auburn
10
Final
42
(2) Georgia
  • (12) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Arizona
    22
    Fresno State
    20
    Final
    Boise State
    40
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    16
    Oregon State
    28
    Final
    Stanford
    27
  • Louisiana
    Wed, 10/12 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Marshall
    Baylor
    Thurs, 10/13 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Temple
    Thurs, 10/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Navy
    Fri, 10/14 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    SMU
  • UTSA
    Sat, 10/15 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida International
    Nebraska
    14
    Final
    Rutgers
    13
    Houston
    33
    Final
    Memphis
    32
    UNLV
    7
    Final
    San Jose State
    40
  • Colorado State
    17
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    Missouri
    17
    Final
    Florida
    24
    (17) TCU
    38
    Final
    (19) Kansas
    31
    Eastern Michigan
    45
    Final
    Western Michigan
    23
  • Purdue
    31
    Final
    Maryland
    29
    (8) Tennessee
    40
    Final
    (25) LSU
    13
    Texas
    49
    Final
    Oklahoma
    0
    Louisville
    34
    Final
    Virginia
    17
  • Arkansas
    17
    Final
    (23) Mississippi State
    40
    Buffalo
    38
    Final
    Bowling Green
    7
    (4) Michigan
    31
    Final
    Indiana
    10
    Akron
    34
    Final
    Ohio
    55
  • Georgia Southern
    33
    Final
    Georgia State
    41
    South Florida
    24
    Final
    (24) Cincinnati
    28
    Wisconsin
    42
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
    Ball State
    17
    Final
    Central Michigan
    16
  • (11) Utah
    32
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    42
    Middle Tennessee
    14
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Liberty
    42
    Final
    UMass
    24
    Texas Tech
    31
    Final
    (7) Oklahoma State
    41
  • East Carolina
    9
    Final
    Tulane
    24
    Tulsa
    21
    Final
    Navy
    53
    Virginia Tech
    29
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    45
    Kent State
    24
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    27
  • Toledo
    52
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    32
    North Carolina
    27
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    24
    (21) Washington
    38
    Final
    Arizona State
    45
    Duke
    20
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    23
  • (3) Ohio State
    49
    Final
    Michigan State
    20
    (9) Ole Miss
    52
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    28
    Western Kentucky
    28
    Final
    UTSA
    31
    UConn
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    12
  • UTEP
    31
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    41
    Wyoming
    27
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
    Southern Miss
    10
    Final
    Troy
    27
    Air Force
    27
    Final
    Utah State
    34
  • James Madison
    42
    Final
    Arkansas State
    20
    Appalachian State
    24
    Final
    Texas State
    36
    (20) Kansas State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    9
    Iowa
    6
    Final
    Illinois
    9
  • (5) Clemson
    31
    Final
    Boston College
    3
    South Carolina
    24
    Final
    (13) Kentucky
    14
    Army
    10
    Final
    (15) Wake Forest
    45
    Washington State
    14
    Final
    (6) USC
    30
  • (16) BYU
    20
    Final
    Notre Dame
    28
    Texas A&M
    20
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    24
    Florida State
    17
    Final
    (14) North Carolina State
    19
    Coastal Carolina
    28
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    21
Jamon Dumas-Johnson does it all for Georgia football in win over Auburn: ‘I tip my cap to him’

Georgia football-Jamon Dumas Johnson-Auburn
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during a game against Auburn on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — If you just take a gander at the box score, you might not be impressed by the performance of Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He led the team in tackles with five, but he’s put up gaudier numbers in other games this season.

But if you took the time to watch how Dumas-Johnson played in the 42-10 win over Auburn, you’d see he was far more valuable and instrumental in the win. The sophomore linebacker was all over the field for Georgia on Saturday, on a day when the defense absolutely need him.

“From you’re Mike backer, you’re shot caller on defense, it’s definitely big when you see them bringing so much energy and passion to the game,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “He brings that every day and I tip my cap to him.”

Georgia was without Smael Mondon and Trezmen Marshall on Saturday, as the two were dealing with injuries. That moved Rian Davis into the starting role opposite Dumas-Johnson and put redshirt freshman Xavian Sorey into a larger role.

It also meant that Dumas-Johnson needed to be on the field nearly every snap of consequence for the Georgia defense on Saturday. Dumas-Johnson noted afterward that the game against Aubrun was by far the most he had ever played for the Bulldogs.

But don’t believe for a second that he was worn down or tired following the performance against Auburn. Whether it be harassing Auburn quarterback Robbie Ashford on a blitz or stoning Auburn’s Tank Bigsby at the line of scrimmage, Dumas-Johnson was everywhere on Saturday.

The Georgia defense held Auburn 258 yards on Saturday, the fewest of an FBS opponent against Georgia this season. A significant chunk of those yards came with Georgia up 35-3 when Ashford found Jarquez Hunter for a 62-yard touchdown. Those were the only real points of the day for Auburn, as the field goal was a gift from the Georgia offense after a Stetson Bennett fumble.

To get a real idea though about what makes Dumas-Johnson tick, you have to understand his thought process following the game against the Tigers.

Dumas-Johnson’s performance on Saturday was one that would make them proud. He played to the Georgia football standard at the inside linebacker position.

Not just with his athleticism but with how he pushes the rest of the team. Everyone saw his sideline discussion with Kamari Lassiter last week. That Dumas-Johnson is able to have that kind of conversation with Lassiter shows how well-respected Dumas-Johnson is by his teammates.

Related: Viral outburst from Jamon Dumas-Johnson a positive sign for Georgia football: ‘He’s been great’

“I love playing with him because he got that same energy and pump that I bring,” Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith said. “Sometimes when he yells me and tells me to come off it shocks me because usually I’m the only one doing it that. I love it.

“I tell him every day to keep going and keep pushing. Because eventually four is going to leave and someone has to be the juice man.”

Saturday was the sixth career start for Dumas-Johnson. He will play better games in his Georgia career. He’s arguably had better games this season for the Bulldogs. He finished with no tackles for loss, but he had three stops at the line of scrimmage.

What Georgia’s win over Auburn should make crystal clear is that Dumas-Johnson is an incredibly integral part of this defense. Both with his on-field play and leadership duties.

You won’t be able to learn all that from a stat sheet. Which is why Dumas-Johnson is a must-watch player every time he takes the field for the Georgia football defense.

“Everybody is not perfect and every game is not going to be as perfect as you want it to be,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Just coming in a rivalry game, we wanted to shut them out and just come out on top.”

Georgia football linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson talks defensive performance against Auburn

