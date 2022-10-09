Jamon Dumas-Johnson does it all for Georgia football in win over Auburn: ‘I tip my cap to him’

ATHENS — If you just take a gander at the box score, you might not be impressed by the performance of Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He led the team in tackles with five, but he’s put up gaudier numbers in other games this season. But if you took the time to watch how Dumas-Johnson played in the 42-10 win over Auburn, you’d see he was far more valuable and instrumental in the win. The sophomore linebacker was all over the field for Georgia on Saturday, on a day when the defense absolutely need him.

“From you’re Mike backer, you’re shot caller on defense, it’s definitely big when you see them bringing so much energy and passion to the game,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “He brings that every day and I tip my cap to him.” Georgia was without Smael Mondon and Trezmen Marshall on Saturday, as the two were dealing with injuries. That moved Rian Davis into the starting role opposite Dumas-Johnson and put redshirt freshman Xavian Sorey into a larger role. It also meant that Dumas-Johnson needed to be on the field nearly every snap of consequence for the Georgia defense on Saturday. Dumas-Johnson noted afterward that the game against Aubrun was by far the most he had ever played for the Bulldogs. But don’t believe for a second that he was worn down or tired following the performance against Auburn. Whether it be harassing Auburn quarterback Robbie Ashford on a blitz or stoning Auburn’s Tank Bigsby at the line of scrimmage, Dumas-Johnson was everywhere on Saturday. The Georgia defense held Auburn 258 yards on Saturday, the fewest of an FBS opponent against Georgia this season. A significant chunk of those yards came with Georgia up 35-3 when Ashford found Jarquez Hunter for a 62-yard touchdown. Those were the only real points of the day for Auburn, as the field goal was a gift from the Georgia offense after a Stetson Bennett fumble. To get a real idea though about what makes Dumas-Johnson tick, you have to understand his thought process following the game against the Tigers.

Dumas-Johnson’s performance on Saturday was one that would make them proud. He played to the Georgia football standard at the inside linebacker position. Not just with his athleticism but with how he pushes the rest of the team. Everyone saw his sideline discussion with Kamari Lassiter last week. That Dumas-Johnson is able to have that kind of conversation with Lassiter shows how well-respected Dumas-Johnson is by his teammates. Related: Viral outburst from Jamon Dumas-Johnson a positive sign for Georgia football: ‘He’s been great’ “I love playing with him because he got that same energy and pump that I bring,” Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith said. “Sometimes when he yells me and tells me to come off it shocks me because usually I’m the only one doing it that. I love it. “I tell him every day to keep going and keep pushing. Because eventually four is going to leave and someone has to be the juice man.” Saturday was the sixth career start for Dumas-Johnson. He will play better games in his Georgia career. He’s arguably had better games this season for the Bulldogs. He finished with no tackles for loss, but he had three stops at the line of scrimmage.

