Georgia football 2019 schedule announced

Go ahead and clear your fall Saturdays for 2019, as Georgia’s 2019 football schedule has been announced.
The season begins on Aug. 31 when Georgia opens the season against SEC East foe Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.
In week 2, Georgia hosts Murray State for the first home game. On Sept. 14 Georgia welcomes Arkansas State to Sanford Stadium, before hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 21.
There are two bye weeks, as Georgia gets one on Sept. 28 and the other is before the Georgia-Florida game, on Oct. 26 (so go ahead and start planning those weddings). The Florida game is set for Nov. 2, and will once again be played in Jacksonville.
The other SEC home games include South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri. The other two road games are Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Georgia wraps up the season on Nov. 30 when it visits Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Should Georgia win the SEC East, the Bulldogs will play in the SEC Championship game on the following Saturday, which is Dec. 7.
How Georgia players did in the NFL
Week 2 is now in the books in the NFL, and once again a number of former Bulldogs had standout performances.
Two UGA greats had three touchdown games, as AJ Green of the Cincinnati Bengals caught three touchdown passes in a 34-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the game with five catches for 69 yards.
Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams also had three touchdowns, as his all came on the ground. He finished the game with 19 carries for 42 yards.
As for the top defensive player of the week, Shawn Williams of the Bengals forced two second half turnovers, as he intercepted Joe Flacco and later forced a fumble that ended up sealing the game for the Bengals.
Here’s a look at how some other notable Bulldogs did over the weekend
- Geno Atkins, Defensive tackle, Cincinnati Bengals: Five tackles, including two sacks, and four quarterback hurries for the Bengals.
- Chris Conley, Wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs: Two catches for 17 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown for the Chiefs in their win over the Steelers
- Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Detroit Lions: 34-of-53 for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers
- Nick Chubb, Running back, Cleveland Browns: Two carries for 14 yards for the Browns.
- Sony Michel, Running back, New England Patriots: 10 carries for 34 yards and one catch for seven yards
- Leonard Floyd, Outside linebacker, Chicago Bears: Three tackles, one pass defense and fumble recovery in Chicago’s 24-17 win over Seattle.
- Roquan Smith, Inside linebacker, Chicago Bears: Made his first career start and led the team in tackles with seven, including a pass defense.
- Jordan Jenkins, Outside linebacker, New York Jets: Jenkins had a 12-yard sack for the Jets, and added a forced fumble that he also recovered.
- Lorenzo Carter, Outside linebacker, New York Giants: Carter recorded three tackles and a quarterback hit in Sunday night’s loss to the Cowboys.
In total, 35 former Bulldogs were on an NFL roster for week 2.
Make sure to come out to Marlow Tavern’s on Thursday
Want to talk some Georgia football with the DawgNation experts ahead of Georgia’s big game against Missouri? Well DawgNation has you covered.
On Thursday, DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and Mike Griffith will be at the Marlow’s in Brookhaven(3575 Durden Dr NE #301, Atlanta, GA 30319) to take your questions and talk about Georgia football.
Also, if you entered the Marlow’s Tavern DawgNation Invasion to LSU contest, the winner will be announced LIVE! If you haven’t entered, visit DawgNation.com by the 20th and click on DawgNation Invasion in the menu to enter. The Georgia-LSU game figures to be one of the games of the college football season so this is definitely something you’ll want to get in on.
Wear your Red & Black and get a FREE appetizer with your entree purchase.
The festivities start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. so come on by, have a bite to eat and talk some Georgia football with us. You’ll be able to talk about all sorts of things, whether it be Jake Fromm, Justin Fields or Kirby Smart. These events are always a great time and this one will be as well.
