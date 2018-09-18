Georgia football 2019 schedule announced

Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Georgia football’s 2019 schedule announced Go ahead and clear your fall Saturdays for 2019, as Georgia’s 2019 football schedule has been announced. The season begins on Aug. 31 when Georgia opens the season against SEC East foe Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

In week 2, Georgia hosts Murray State for the first home game. On Sept. 14 Georgia welcomes Arkansas State to Sanford Stadium, before hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 21. There are two bye weeks, as Georgia gets one on Sept. 28 and the other is before the Georgia-Florida game, on Oct. 26 (so go ahead and start planning those weddings). The Florida game is set for Nov. 2, and will once again be played in Jacksonville.

The other SEC home games include South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri. The other two road games are Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Georgia wraps up the season on Nov. 30 when it visits Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Should Georgia win the SEC East, the Bulldogs will play in the SEC Championship game on the following Saturday, which is Dec. 7. How Georgia players did in the NFL Week 2 is now in the books in the NFL, and once again a number of former Bulldogs had standout performances. Two UGA greats had three touchdown games, as AJ Green of the Cincinnati Bengals caught three touchdown passes in a 34-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the game with five catches for 69 yards. Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams also had three touchdowns, as his all came on the ground. He finished the game with 19 carries for 42 yards. As for the top defensive player of the week, Shawn Williams of the Bengals forced two second half turnovers, as he intercepted Joe Flacco and later forced a fumble that ended up sealing the game for the Bengals.