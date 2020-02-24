The 4 Georgia players with the most at stake at the 2020 NFL Combine

The Georgia football team will be well represented at the 2020 NFL Combine this week, with 10 players going through medical testing, team interviews and onfield drills. Only LSU and Ohio State will have more players at the event. This week and the battery of tests function as a week-long job interview. For some, it will be a chance to validate their decision to declare early for the 2020 NFL Draft, as five Bulldogs did just that. For others, it will be a chance to prove that they’re worthy of an NFL roster spot and possible selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Below we look at some of the players below who could most benefit from a strong week in Indianapolis. Jake Fromm: It’s already been a tough start to the week for Fromm, as his hand size measured under nine inches, a red flag to some in the NFL scouting community. No quarterback that started multiple games in the 2018 season had hands as small as Fromm. Related: Jake Fromm comes up short in NFL combine hand-size measurement Fromm won’t wow anyone with his physical attributes this week, which is part of the reason he isn’t seen in the same light as say Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. But Fromm will have a chance to demonstrate his much-lauded intangibles in meeting with teams. And that could possibly push him into the first round or make him one of the top players in the second round. These team interviews will allow the former Georgia quarterback to show off his strong mental acumen, as well as making an impression on decision-makers. For all the concern about Fromm’s athletic gifts, he still won a ton of games for Georgia in his college career and had strong showings against talented defenses in Florida and Alabama. It only takes one team to fall in a love with a prospect and that is what Fromm will be aiming to do this week.

D’Andre Swift: Unlike Fromm, Swift does have a chance to be the first player taken at his position. Many draft analysts have Swift in the top group, along with Ohio State’s JK Dobbins and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. A strong week from Swift — particularly in the drills portion where he can show off his elite agility and quickness — could cement Swift as the top running back and a possible first-rounder. A number of mock drafts have just one running back going in the first round, meaning it would be paramount for Swift to show he’s the best of the bunch. Related: D’Andre Swift draft stock makes Georgia football ‘RBU’ once again But perhaps the most important area for Swift this week will be the medical checks. Swift had groin surgery during his sophomore season and was limited during the end of his junior season due to a shoulder injury. An all-clear in this area will be huge for Swift, given the already truncated shelf-life for running backs in the NFL. Isaiah Wilson: Andrew Thomas’ decision to declare early for the 2020 NFL Draft made a lot of sense. He was one of the top offensive tackles in college football last season and had long been thought of as a first-round talent. Even in a loaded offensive tackle class, Thomas is still being pegged to be a first-round pick. But the same can’t be said for Thomas’ fellow Bulldog offensive tackle in Wilson. Like Thomas, he declared early for the NFL draft. But Wilson doesn’t have the experience at left tackle that Thomas did nor does he have the accolades that Thomas did in college.