Where Georgia football players are projected to land in 7-round 2020 NFL mock draft

The NFL season is in the books following Kansas City’s 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Former Georgia Bulldog Mecole Hardman played a role for the Chiefs, making it the second straight season a Georgia rookie has played in and won a Super Bowl. Sony Michel did the year before for the New England Patriots. Many have already turned the page to next season, as early power rankings and Super Bowl odds have already come out. Long before the start of the 2020 NFL season, the 2020 NFL Draft will be held. Meaning a new breed of former Georgia Bulldogs will have new homes next season, as Andrew Thomas, D’Andre Swift and Jake Fromm all will be starting their NFL careers.

Related: Why Mecole Hardman winning a Super Bowl helps the future of Georgia football As for where they might land, a number of mock drafts have already tried taking a stab at that. Thomas and Swift have been popular picks in plenty of first-round mock draft. But what about the players who don’t figure to be top draft picks? Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller has you covered there. The NFL draft analyst produced a seven-round mock draft spanning from pick No. 1 to pick No. 256. Below we list where Miller had each Georgia player pegged, as well as our thoughts on what that player might be able to do at the NFL level. The 2020 NFL Draft is set to start on April 23 and conclude on April 25. Miller’s pick: Andrew Thomas — No. 11 to the New York Jets Our take: Barring a surprise, Thomas is a near-lock to be the first Bulldog off the board. He was one of the top offensive linemen in the country last year and has the measurables that are going to impress NFL teams.

As for where he might he land, there’s certainly a range along with a glut of other talented options at tackle. For example, Miller has Thomas being the fourth offensive tackle taken. The Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are all tackle-needy teams that have young quarterbacks to protect. When you’re taking a player this high, you expect them to be a Day 1 starter. If Thomas were to land with the Jets he would be tasked with protecting Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. D’Andre Swift — No. 26 to the Miami Dolphins Our take: You have to be pretty special to be a running back taken in the first round these days. Swift certainly qualifies as such with what he was able to do at the University of Georgia. Swift is the only running back Miller has going in the first round. As for landing with the Dolphins, Miami’s leading rusher last season was quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Should Swift land here, he’d walk into a great situation as far as earning early carries. The Dolphins have three first-round picks and they are widely expected to use one of them on a quarterback. Adding a player like Swift will make life much easier for whoever that might be, such as Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Related: D’Andre Swift shows he can be the thunder and the lightning Isaiah Wilson — No. 50 to the Chicago Bears Our take: Wilson is going to impress some team at the combine given his massive size and athletic abilities. He doesn’t have as much experience as Thomas does, but two years as a starting right tackle at Georgia should alleviate any concerns about that at the next level. As for the Bears, they do have a strong track record of taking Georgia players in recent years. The Bears have drafted a Georgia player in three of the past four NFL drafts, including using first-round picks on Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith. Chicago does have Bobby Massie at right tackle, but longtime starter Kyle Long announced his retirement earlier this offseason, meaning Chicago could be doing some reshuffling along the offensive line. Jake Fromm — No. 58 to the Minnesota Vikings

Our take: Fromm could not be walking into a more perfect situation if this were to be the case. Kirk Cousins has just one more year on his contract, meaning Fromm could be the starting quarterback for Minnesota if the team decides to part ways with Cousins prior to the start of the 2021 season. Fromm would have some great weapons in wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as well as running back Dalvin Cook. And while the Vikings might have some outdoor road games against division foes Chicago and Green Bay, the Vikings play all of their home games indoors. Miller has Fromm as the sixth quarterback selected, but the first five are all projected to go in the first 14 selections. An early run on quarterbacks could be a good thing for Fromm, as the scarcity likely helps his draft value. Solomon Kindley — No. 112 to the Cleveland Browns Our take: The Browns need offensive line help in the worst way. Miller has them grabbing Iowa tackle Tristian Wirfs in the first round, but adding a player like Kindley at guard would be wise. Cleveland is loaded at the skill positions and if it can give quarterback Baker Mayfield some more time, it could greatly help an offense that underperformed in 2019.