The perfect home for every Georgia football 2020 NFL Draft prospect

More often than not, a player’s NFL success is determined by the situation they get drafted into, rather than how much actual talent they had. It’s clear now Russell Wilson should’ve been drafted much higher than he was in the 2012 NFL Draft. But had he not gone to Seattle, and thus had an easier chance of starting right away, he’s probably not the quarterback we know today. There are countless examples of players going to situations where things unfortunately just don’t work out. Injuries, depth chart or instability on the coaching staff or front office can often derail a career before it ever really gets started.

That’s why for some of the many Georgia football players who are set to hear their name called next week, it’s crucial that they hopefully end up going to a place that will best allow each prospect to succeed on their own timeline. Jake Fromm going to the Cleveland Browns or D’Andre Swift being taken by the Carolina Panthers probably wouldn’t be maximizing their careers. But there are a handful of teams where that is the case. Where a perfect fit between what a player can bring and meshes with what a team needs. So we figure we’d take a crack at identifying where those perfect fits might be. Related: Georgia football could have record 2020 NFL Draft class on tap Andrew Thomas: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 14 overall pick It is a deep class at the offensive tackle spot, meaning teams at the top of the draft will have a number of options to choose from. What allows Thomas to standout is that he’s likely the most NFL ready tackle prospect in this year’s class. A team that is looking to win now is probably going to value Thomas more than say Louisville’s Mekhi Becton. And which NFL team drafting in the top half of the first round just moved to the front of the win-now chain? The one that signed 42-year old Tom “Tompa” Brady to be its starting quarterback.

It helps Thomas that the Buccaneers have a need on the offensive line, though it is more pressing at the right tackle spot for the 2020 season. Tampa Bay is likely looking for a player who can come in and play the right tackle spot at a fairly high level in his first year in the league. Thomas does have experience doing just that, though it’s just in the SEC instead of the NFL. As a freshman in 2017, Thomas started every game for Georgia at the right tackle position, a true rarity at the SEC level. The Bulldogs went on to win the SEC that year and play for a national title. That sounds like pretty great credentials for what Tampa Bay is possibly looking for. D’Andre Swift: The Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 32 overall pick As far as what Swift had to play through with the Georgia offense in the 2019 season, playing for the Chiefs in 2020 would be the polar opposite. He’d go from running into eight-man defensive fronts to getting to play with Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Kansas City offense. He’d also get to display his pass-catching chops, something he did quite well in his time at Georgia.

Kansas City did employ a backfield by committee in 2019 and will likely do so again in 2020 even with Swift. But that does allow the Chiefs to possibly manage Swift’s workload and mitigate any possible injury concerns. Related: D’Andre Swift shows he can be the thunder and the lightning There’s still some debate as to whether Swift will go in the first round or not this year, though it’s largely based on the needs of the teams picking at the end of the first round more than Swift’s talent level. If Kansas City pulls the trigger and drafts Swift, it would be a win for both parties. Isaiah Wilson: The Los Angeles Rams with the No. 57 overall pick There’s been some late chatter that Wilson could end up going in the first round of the draft, due largely to his strong measurables and potential. While obviously that would benefit him from a financial standpoint, there might be a better spot for his long-term development later on in the draft That’s why we have Wilson slotted to the Rams with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round. It accomplishes things for both parties both in the short and long term.

The Rams, who played for a Super Bowl not all that long ago, will be looking for immediate help on the offensive line as they try to make the necessary tweaks to get back to the playoffs. They don’t have a first-round pick but with one of their two second-round picks they can bring in a guy who has first-round potential. Related: Why Isaiah Wilson was always going to move up in 2020 NFL Draft process Los Angeles also has an aging left tackle in Andrew Whitworth. The Rams are going to have to re-shuffle the line around moving forward, and Wilson would likely fill either Whitworth’s spot at left tackle or at right tackle should the Los Angeles move Rob Havenstein to the left side. There has also been some talk of Wilson possibly being a guard at the next level as well, which is where he could start his career. This situation would allow Wilson to both play for a contending team but also develop over time. Jake Fromm: The Indianapolis Colts with the No. 75 overall pick When he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, Fromm probably didn’t think he’d end up sliding this far. But a spotty performance at the combine coupled with the limitations of in-person meetings and a canceled pro day hurt Fromm’s stock more than most.