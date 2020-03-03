Georgia football players moving up in latest 2020 NFL mock drafts after strong combine performances
Given all that was at stake, it’s safe to say no Georgia Bulldog had a stronger combine performance than D’Andre Swift.
There was some debate coming in about whether Swift should be the first running back taken, as J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor were also competing to be the first running back taken and a first-round pick.
When speaking in Indianapolis last week, Swift made it clear that he felt he could offer more to teams than some of his fellow running back prospects.
“There are a lot of great backs in this class, but I think I’m the most versatile,” Swift said. “I think I’m a three-down back, and I can do whatever I’m asked to do.
“God gave me a lot of ability. I don’t take that for granted. I work hard every day, and I’m a leader.”
Miller and McShay also had Andrew Thomas as a first-round selection, but they differed greatly in where the Georgia offensive tackle would end up. McShay had Thomas going with the No. 29 pick to the Tennessee Titans, a good bit lower than he had previously been projected.
Miller, on the other hand, has Thomas as the first Georgia player off the board with the No. 11 pick to the New York Jets.
“Thomas dominated in the SEC while playing on the left side,” Miller wrote. “Which makes his transition to the NFL a little easier to project than his counterparts like (Jedrick) Wills Jr. and (Tristian) Wirfs who played on the right side in college.”
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com had Thomas being taken by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 10 pick. He had Swift going with the No. 28 pick to the Baltimore Ravens.
Miller also went deeper in his latest mock draft, as he projected the first three rounds of the draft. He had Jake Fromm going to the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 58 overall pick. In that scenario, Fromm would likely sit behind Kirk Cousins for the 2020 season. Cousins though is entering the final year of his contract, meaning Fromm could supplant him come the 2021 season.
Isaiah Wilson was also pegged in Miller’s mock draft, as he has Wilson going to the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 84 pick. The Rams struggled on the offensive line last season, meaning a player like Wilson could compete for early playing time. Wilson would also join fellow Bulldogs Todd Gurley and Ramik Wilson on the Rams.
This year’s NFL draft is set to begin April 23 in Las Vegas.
