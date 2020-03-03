Georgia football players moving up in latest 2020 NFL mock drafts after strong combine performances

Given all that was at stake, it’s safe to say no Georgia Bulldog had a stronger combine performance than D’Andre Swift. There was some debate coming in about whether Swift should be the first running back taken, as J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor were also competing to be the first running back taken and a first-round pick.

When speaking in Indianapolis last week, Swift made it clear that he felt he could offer more to teams than some of his fellow running back prospects. “There are a lot of great backs in this class, but I think I’m the most versatile,” Swift said. “I think I’m a three-down back, and I can do whatever I’m asked to do. “God gave me a lot of ability. I don’t take that for granted. I work hard every day, and I’m a leader.” Related: D’Andre Swift healthy, ready to prove he’s ‘most versatile’ back at NFL combine Miller and McShay also had Andrew Thomas as a first-round selection, but they differed greatly in where the Georgia offensive tackle would end up. McShay had Thomas going with the No. 29 pick to the Tennessee Titans, a good bit lower than he had previously been projected. Miller, on the other hand, has Thomas as the first Georgia player off the board with the No. 11 pick to the New York Jets.