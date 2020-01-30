Social media reacts to Georgia football having No. 1 recruiting class after adding Daijun Edwards

Edwards rates as the No. 21 running back in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 279 prospect in the country. He is Georgia’s sixth in-state pledge for the 2020 recruiting class, which is the most of any state.

Georgia football landed a commitment from 4-star running back Daijun Edwards . He is the second running back in the 2020 class, as he joins Kendall Milton . The latter has already enrolled at Georgia and is ranked as the No. 7 running back in the country and the No. 53 prospect overall.

Georgia will now have five running backs on scholarship next season, which has always been the case for Georgia under Kirby Smart.

Edwards had an extremely productive career for Colquitt County, one of Georgia’s powerhouse programs. In his high school career, he finished with 64 rushing touchdowns and 4,413 rushing yards, often playing against the best teams in the state. The other main contender for Edwards’ services was Florida State.

The addition of Edwards also now makes most unlikely that 5-star running back Zach Evans ends up in Georgia’s class. He is the No. 2 running back in the 247Sports Composite rankings for this cycle, but he was reportedly released from his letter of intent by the Bulldogs earlier in January. He has taken recent visits to Tennessee and Ole Miss.

National Signing Day, when unsigned commits like Edwards are eligible to sign with schools again is on Wednesday, Feb. 5

