WATCH: What the Blue-Chip Ratio says about Georgia football’s 2020 schedule

Because of that, an overwhelming percentage of Georgia’s roster is made up of blue-chip recruits, which are defined as prospects that rate as a 4-star or 5-star prospect. Of the players’ on Georgia’s roster, 82 percent of them were blue-chip recruits according to 247Sports’ Bud Elliott . Only Alabama has a higher percentage of blue-chip recruits at 83 percent.

Few teams have been able to recruit as well as Georgia has under Kirby Smart. In the last four recruiting cycles, the Bulldogs are the only team to sign a top-3 class in every recruiting cycle.

The Bulldogs are one of 15 teams that have over 50 percent of their roster comprised of blue-chip recruits. And having that percentage of blue-chip recruits has been a requirement for teams to win the national title. Every team that won a national title in the past decade had at least 50 percent of its roster made up of blue-chip recruits.

But just because Georgia has so many former standout recruits, doesn’t mean the Bulldogs will have an easy path to the national title. Unlike some of the other teams on the list, the Bulldogs play multiple fellow teams that meet the blue-chip ratio requirements.

The Bulldogs most obviously play Alabama on Sept. 19, in a match-up between the two teams that have the highest percentage of blue-chip prospects. The Bulldogs also have their annual games against Florida — 63 percent — and Auburn — 59 percent.

Compared to teams like Clemson and Oklahoma, who each play only one team on the list, Georgia’s big talent advantage will be somewhat mitigated, given the tougher schedule.

The Bulldogs open the 2020 season against Virginia on Sept. 7 in Atlanta.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation