Georgia football recruiting: Why 2021 defensive back class could be Kirby Smart’s best yet

“I’ll always reiterate, I feel like you’ve got to sign four or five defensive backs a year in order to stay where you need to stay from a depth standpoint,” Smart said.

Kirby Smart has been very transparent about what he wants from every defensive back class from a recruiting standpoint. He made it clear when speaking about how a defensive backfield will look when speaking back on National Signing Day.

Georgia will need to add a number of defensive backs to this year’s class, and not just because Smart wants to have depth at the position. Richard LeCounte, D.J. Daniel and Mark Webb are all seniors, and thus in their final season at Georgia.

The Bulldogs also have draft-eligible juniors in Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, who could possibly leave school early to pursue the 2021 NFL Draft. Both players have been mentioned as possible early draft picks in next year’s draft.

As for as piecing together the 2021 defensive back class from a recruiting standpoint, the Bulldogs already have a commitment from 4-star athlete David Daniel. The Woodstock, Ga., native projects as a safety at the next level and is one of the vocal leaders of the 2021 recruiting class.

Daniel is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He’s ranked as the No. 81 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 9 player in the state.

When it comes to uncommitted prospects, there are two significant names to know. Both are 5-star prospects and both are the top player at their respective position, cornerback and safety.

Tony Grimes is the No. 1 cornerback in the country and the No. 7 overall prospect in the class. He’s listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds and is the top player from the state of Virginia. Grimes announced on Monday that he will be trimming his list of schools down to three, and announcing it on May 31.