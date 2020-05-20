Where Georgia football 2021 recruiting commitments and targets rank after latest updates
In the past month, all of ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports have provided updates to their recruiting rankings, even as the NCAA has halted visits and camps across the country. The NCAA currently has instituted a dead-period until at least June 30. A dead period that there is no in-person contact between coaches and recruits.
With all the updates, a number of Georgia recruits and targets have seen their stock rise, and in some cases fall. For the most part, Georgia commits stayed in the same general range, though some rose or slipped a few spots. Brock Vandagriff is still the lone 5-star commit in the group, while the Bulldogs also boast five 4-star prospects.
Georgia last earned a commitment on April 19 when 4-star outside linebacker Elijah Jeudy pulled the trigger. But Georgia seems to be in good standing with many of its top targets, such as 5-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims, 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes and 5-star linebacker Smael Mondon.
Below you can find the complete rankings for Georgia’s commits as well as the rankings and stories for some of Georgia’s remaining recruiting targets.
Georgia football 2021 recruiting commitments
- Brock Vandagriff, 5-star quarterback from Bogart, Ga.: No. 12 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 30 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 5 in Rivals, No. 35 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked dual-threat quarterback, No. 2 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Brock Vandagriff: Why the addition of 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff could be a great sign for in-state recruiting
- Micah Morris, 4-star offensive tackle from Kingsland, Ga: No. 61 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 32 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 41 in Rivals, No. 93 in ESPN, No. 9 offensive tackle, No. 7 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Micah Morris: Micah Morris: Why the future criminal justice major is more than just a big get for Matt Luke
- David Daniel, 4-star defensive back from Woodstock, Ga.: No. 78 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 126 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 96 in Rivals, No. 54 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked athlete, No. 8 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on David Daniel: David Daniel: Elite DB trainer and former Bulldog Glenn Ford has an NFL parallel in mind
- Lovasea’ Carroll, 4-star running back from Warrenton, Ga. (plays for IMG Academy): No. 118 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 106 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 140 player in Rivals, No. 180 in ESPN, No. 7 ranked running back. DawgNation story on Lovasea Carroll: Why the 4.4 back sped up his timeline to choose UGA
- Jonathan Jefferson 4-star defensive end from Douglasville, Ga.: No. 145 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 176 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 177 in Rivals, No. 152 in ESPN, No. 14 ranked strongside defensive end, No. 14 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Jonathan Jefferson: Jonathan Jefferson: 5 things to know about this week’s 2021 Georgia commit
- Elijah Jeudy, 4-star weakside defensive end from Philadelphia, No. 171 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 200 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 204 in Rivals, No. 176 in ESPN, No. 10 weakside defensive end. DawgNation story on Elijah Jeudy: The 5 things you haven’t read yet about the newest Georgia commit
- Marlin Dean, 3-star defensive tackle from Elberton, Ga.: No. 449 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 27 DT in 247Sports rankings, No. 33 SDE in Rivals, Unranked via ESPN, No. 45 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Marlin Dean: Marlin Dean: It turns out the night UGA fell to Florida in hoops wasn’t a total loss
Georgia football 2021 recruiting targets
- Korey Foreman, 5-star defensive end from Corona, Calif.: No. 1 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 2 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 1 in Rivals, No. 3 player in ESPN, No. 1 ranked strong-side defensive end. DawgNation story on Korey Foreman: Korey Foreman decision another example that even the big boys suffer de-commitments
- Amarius Mims, 5-star offensive tackle from Cochran, Ga.: No. 6 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 15 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 2 in Rivals, No. 20 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked offensive tackle, No. 1 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Amarius Mims: Amarius Mims 5-star OT priority sets his commitment date
- Tony Grimes, 5-star defensive back from Virginia Beach, Va.: No. 7 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 19 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 13 in Rivals, No. 6 in ESPN, No. 1 ranked cornerback. DawgNation Story on Tony Grimes: Tony Grimes: ‘Guts’ and helping others shape the story of the nation’s No. 1 CB prospect
- James Williams, 5-star defensive back from Opa Locka, Fla.: No. 10 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 9 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 20 in Rivals, No. 30 in ESPN, No. 1 ranked safety. DawgNation story on James Williams: Nation’s No. 1 junior safety includes UGA in a loaded Top 3
- Maason Smith, 5-star defensive tackle from Houma, La.: No. 20 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 35 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 6 in Rivals, No. 58 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked defensive tackle
- Smael Mondon, 5-star linebacker from Dallas, Ga: No. 25 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 8 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 85 in Rivals, No. 12 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked outside linebacker, No. 3 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Smael Mondon: Smael Mondon: Decrypting that recent tweet from the 5-star UGA target
- Leonard Taylor, 5-star defensive tackle from Miami: No. 27 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 4 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 116 in Rivals, No. 5 in ESPN, No. 3 ranked defensive tackle
- Donovan Edwards, 4-star running back from West Bloomfield, Mich.: No. 37 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 22 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 61 in Rivals, No. 67 player in ESPN, No. 3 running back. DawgNation story on Donovan Edwards: Priority 4-star RB already feels UGA ‘probably’ gets an official visit
- LJ Johnson, 4-star running back from Cypress, Texas: No. 42 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 29 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 69 in Rivals, No. 84 in ESPN, No. 4 running back.
- Deion Colzie, 4-star wide receiver from Athens, Ga: No. 45 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 44 player in 247sports rankings, No. 73 in Rivals, No. 72 in ESPN rankings, No. 5 wide receiver, No. 4 player from Georgia.
- Dallas Turner, 4-star weakside defensive end from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., No. 46 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 33 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 135 in Rivals, No. 13 in ESPN, No. 2 weakside defensive end. DawgNation story on Dallas Turner: Why Alabama has a slight lead on UGA for the elite pass rusher
- Terrence Ferguson, 4-star offensive tackle from Fort Valley, Ga: No. 50 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 76 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 43 in Rivals, No. 77 in ESPN, No. 3 offensive guard, No. 5 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Terrence Ferguson: Nation’s No. 8 OT hasn’t let Georgia’s coaching transition affect his outlook
- Xavian Sorey, 4-star outside linebacker from Graceville, Fla.: No. 64 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 12 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 203 in Rivals, No. 21 in ESPN, No. 11 ranked outside linebacker
- Isaiah Johnson, 4-star defensive back from Bluefield, W. Va.: No. 75 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 148 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 95 in Rivals, No. 27 in ESPN, No. 6 ranked cornerback
- Nyland Green, 4-star defensive back from Covington, Ga.: No. 86 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 24 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 176 in Rivals, No. 112 in ESPN, No. 8 ranked cornerback, No. 10 player from Georgia.
- Brock Bowers, 4-star tight end from Napa, Ca.: No. 94 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 51 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 106 in Rivals, No. 210 in ESPN, No. 3 ranked tight end. DawgNation story on Brock Bowers: Nation’s No. 3 TE shares why Georgia made his top eight
- Dylan Fairchild, 4-star offensive guard from Cumming, Ga: No. 135 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 40 player in 247Sports rankings, unranked in Rivals, No. 122 in ESPN, No. 7 ranked offensive guard, No. 13 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Dylan Fairchild: Georgia offer to 4-star OL was like ‘drinking from a fire hydrant’
- Jahvaree Ritzie, 4-star defensive end from Kernsville, NC: No. 142 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 63 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 128 in Rivals, Unranked in ESPN, No. 13 ranked strong-side defensive end. DawgNation story on Jahvaree Ritzie: The big-time DE with track speed and great grades that still loves his Legos
- Moliki Matavao 4-star tight end from Henderson, Nev.: No. 151 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 162 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 84 in Rivals, No. 293 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked tight end. DawgNation story on Moliki Matavao: Nation’s No. 4 TE sets his commitment date
- Jayden Thomas, 4-star wide receiver from Atlanta: No. 184 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, Unranked in 247Sports rankings, No. 131 in Rivals, No. 219 in ESPN, No. 36 wide receiver, No. 19 player from Georgia.
- Chaz Chambliss, 4-star outside linebacker from Carrolton, Ga: No. 255 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, Unranked in 247Sports rankings, No. 185 in Rivals, No. 222 in ESPN, No. 18 ranked outside linebacker, No. 24 player from Georgia.
- Prince Kollie, 4-star outside linebacker from Jonesborough, Tenn.: No. 316 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, Unranked in 247Sports rankings, Unranked in Rivals, No. 211 in ESPN, No. 22 outside linebacker. DawgNation story on Prince Kollie: The very intriguing ILB target who had 1,085 yards receiving last year
