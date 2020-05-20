Where Georgia football 2021 recruiting commitments and targets rank after latest updates

In the past month, all of ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports have provided updates to their recruiting rankings, even as the NCAA has halted visits and camps across the country. The NCAA currently has instituted a dead-period until at least June 30. A dead period that there is no in-person contact between coaches and recruits.

With all the updates, a number of Georgia recruits and targets have seen their stock rise, and in some cases fall. For the most part, Georgia commits stayed in the same general range, though some rose or slipped a few spots. Brock Vandagriff is still the lone 5-star commit in the group, while the Bulldogs also boast five 4-star prospects.