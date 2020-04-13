Georgia football looking west again for tight end position in 2021 class

Washington is the tallest player in Georgia’s 2020 signing class, as he’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds. Those are Lebron James measurables.

The literal biggest recruiting win for Georgia in the 2020 recruiting cycle came at the tight end position as the Bulldogs beat out the likes of Alabama, Miami and Tennessee for 5-star prospect Darnell Washington.

“I think the main thing is like the relationships with all the coaches,” he said. “Also just how the program the program uses the tight end and how the coaches like to use the tight end there.”

Related: Nation’s No. 3 TE shares why Georgia made his top eight

Bowers other contenders include Penn State, Washington and Oregon. As for a stat that should intrigue you about Bowers, he caught 39 passes during his junior year of high school. He turned 14 of those into touchdowns.

Bringing in Bowers would mark a change though in the type of player Georgia likes to bring in at the tight end spot. FitzPatrick, Goede and Washington all are at least 6-foot-6. Bowers measures in at 6-foot-3.

That’s why the Bulldogs are also seriously pursuing 4-star tight end Moliki Matavao as well. He’s rated as the No. 4 tight and the No. 145 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, checking in much closer to that of Washington, FitzPatrick and Goede.

Like Washington, Matavao comes from Nevada as he’s from Henderson, Nev. which is just outside of Las Vegas. Matavao visited Georgia last summer and had been planning to be in town for Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage, which was set for this weekend. That now obviously won’t be happening as originally intended. Like Bowers, he plans on more visits to Georgia during his recruiting process.