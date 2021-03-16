Georgia football 2021 spring practice updates, injuries and news

Georgia football is set to start its spring practice on Tuesday, March 16. The Bulldogs will get 15 practices to continue to develop on the offensive side of the ball, replace outgoing starters and prepare for the 2021 season.

The 15th and final practice will take place on April 17 as Georgia will hold its G-Day. A television channel and start time have not been announced yet but Georgia will be allowing in fans, at a reduced capacity, to take in the game.

Below you can find the latest updates and news as to how things are going for Georgia, as well as where things stand from an injury standpoint

Georgia football 2021 spring practice updates, news

March 16, 4 p.m.: The first day of spring practice is here, with the Bulldogs taking the field for the start of practice today.

The Bulldogs will take a few practices before ramping up into full pads but based on social media you can tell there’s real excitement in the air for Georgia to practice. Especially after Georgia’s spring practices were wiped out a year ago due to the beginning of the pandemic.

Quarterback JT Daniels may have summed it up best, but he certainly was not the only one ready to go on Wednesday.

Among some of the bigger names to know this spring include Daniels, George Pickens, Jamaree Salyer, Travon Walker, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. While Georgia does have to replace most of its secondary, the Bulldogs bring back just about every skill player in addition to Daniels at quarterback.

The team will also get a real offseason to work with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who enters his second season at Georgia. The offense took a noticeable turn for the better late in the season when Daniels became the starting quarterback.

Defensively, Georgia’s front seven should be as strong as ever. The Bulldogs won’t have linebacker Nakobe Dean this spring, but the group does see the return of Jordan Davis and the possible emergence of Nolan Smith and Travon Walker.

The two biggest areas of concern are at cornerback and on the offensive line. The former saw a ton of attrition, with Georgia effectively starting over at the position. On the offensive line, Georgia has talent and depth, it just needs to find the best five-man combination to protect Daniels.

Georgia won’t be able to answer all of its questions this spring but it will get a much better idea of where things stand before a crucial fall camp and season-opener against Clemson on Sept. 4. — Connor Riley

Georgia football spring practice injury updates

The Bulldogs will not be full healthy and ready to go at the start of practices, as a number of Bulldogs are still recovering. Some, such as Dominick Blaylock and Kelee Ringo, are still recovering from injuries sustained last season.

Others, such as MJ Sherman and Micah Morris, had injuries cleaned up during the offseason as a way to ensure they’ll be fully ready to go by fall camp.

Below is a list of injured Bulldogs. This will be updated throughout the 15 practices, as some players go from limited to full participants, while there also exists the chance that names are added to the list as well.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint — ankle

Dominick Blaylock — knee

Ryland Goede — shoulder

Micah Morris — shoulder

Julian Rochester — knee

Xavian Sorey — foot

MJ Sherman — shoulder

Nakobe Dean — shoulder

Trezmen Marshall — shoulder

Kelee Ringo — shoulder

