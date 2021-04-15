Georgia football 2021 spring practice updates, injuries and news

Georgia football is moving into the final parts of spring practice, as the Bulldogs hold their 14th practice on Thursday. The 15th and final practice will take place on April 17 as Georgia will hold its G-Day. The scrimmage will start at 2 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network+. Georgia will be allowing in fans, at a reduced capacity, to take in the game. Below you can find the latest updates and news as to how things are going for Georgia, as well as where things stand from an injury standpoint Georgia football 2021 spring practice updates, news

1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15: The Bulldogs will have a light walkthrough this afternoon as their 14th practice of the spring. With the practice portion of spring over, we can safely declare some of the standouts from spring practice. How these guys play on Saturday’s G-Day scrimmage will go a long way in determining the narrative around these players, but it’s worth remembering one that one practice should not outweigh the other 14. Quarterback Carson Beck: By all accounts, Beck has played very well in the first two scrimmages. He’s clearly made a case for the back-up quarterback job. There is perhaps no more interesting player to watch for on G-Day than Beck. Running back Kendall Milton: Milton entered the spring as one of the most hyped Georgia players and if anything, his performance this spring has only enhanced that.

Wide receiver, Justin Robinson: Injuries have really hampered this position this spring, but Robinson has emerged as a bright spot. While only George Pickens figures to be a long-term injury, Robinson has the potential to fill in. Tight end, Brock Bowers: Of the 16 early enrollees, Bowers has had the best spring to date. He figures to be a versatile piece of the Georgia offense going forward. Offensive line, Xavier Truss: We were tempted to go with Tate Ratledge here, but. it seems like Truss has separated enough to be the first team left tackle on G-Day. It will be interesting to see if he can do the same in the fall.

Defensive line, Travon Walker: It’s clear Georgia has high expectations for Walker this season. He may not get to shine on G-Day as quarterbacks won’t be hit, but Walker will be a massive piece of the defense for Georgia in 2021. Outside linebacker, Adam Anderson: Anderson may not spend all of his time at outside linebacker, as Kirby Smart stated he will see time at the Star position. But the senior should go a long way in replacing Azeez Ojulari’s production. Inside linebacker, Nakobe Dean: It’s rare to go with a player who wasn’t able to fully go due to an injury, but Smart and other players could not stop talking about Dean and what he brought from a leadership standpoint. Defensive back, Chris Smith: Even with Tykee Smith coming into the program, Chris Smith has impressed this spring. He’s put on weight and become a physical presence. Between him and Cine, Goergia’s safety play should be up to its usual standard. 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 13: We’re set to hear from Nakobe Dean, Kendall Milton and Warren Ericson tonight. Injured players usually do not meet with the media, making Dean’s appearance a little surprising. Smart and others though have raved about his leadership this spring. Milton is also the first 2020 high school signee to speak with the media. Below we’ll have live updates based on what the players have to say: Georgia football players recap spring practice