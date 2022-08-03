Projecting Georgia football offensive depth chart prior to 2022 fall practice

Georgia is set to start fall practice on Thursday ahead of the season opener against Oregon. The Bulldogs will have time to sort out various position battles in the run-up to the first game. Below is our best guess at how things look on the offensive side of the ball at the start of camp. Obviously, this will change, as players improve while some deal with various injuries. There’s a long number of practices between now and the first game, leaving plenty of time for things to change. Projected Georgia football quarterback depth chart Stetson Bennett (Sr.) Carson Beck (R-Soph.) Brock Vandagriff (R-Fr.) Gunner Stockton (Fr.

Bennett is firmly entrenched as the team’s starter. Comments made by Kirby Smart only further back that up. The most intrigue at this position likely comes in the battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot. A year ago we saw Beck enter camp as the no. 2 quarterback. But after JT Daniels picked up an injury against Clemson, it was Bennett who had passed Beck on the depth chart. Beck appeared to be ahead of Vandagriff at the end of spring practice, but Smart is confident in all four of his quarterbacks. How Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton play in the scrimmages will go a long way in settling the quarterback pecking order. Related: Stetson Bennett provides insight into team mindset, why Georgia expects to win every game Projected Georgia football running back depth chart Kenny McIntosh (Sr.)/Kendall Milton (Jr.) Daijun Edwards (Jr.) Branson Robinson (Fr.)/Andrew Paul (Fr.) McIntosh and Milton are interchangeable, adding another dynamic to this Georgia offense. While McIntosh is the better receiver and Milton the more physical runner, both are capable of being versatile players in Georgia’s offense this year. What’s more, the Bulldogs shouldn’t have to worry about riding one more than the other and thus adding extra mileage to either back. There will be a natural inclination to want to see how Robinson and Paul look as the two freshmen arrived this summer but don’t forget about Edwards. The junior running back has impressed in mop-up duty before and his physical nature seems like a real problem for opposing defenses. Projected Georgia football wide receiver depth chart

Blaylock could very well be an x-factor for the group. If he plays like the player he was in 2019 he could really open things up for Georgia’s offense. But that was two knee injuries ago. This will be the first time in his career that Blaylock has had a full offseason to focus on just football and not rehab. Speer arrived this summer and figures to help out on special teams this season. Z-position (outside) Ladd McConkey (R-Soph.) Arian Smith (R-Soph.) CJ Smith (Fr.) These three are considered the deep threats on Georgia’s team, those most capable of using their speed to get behind the defense. McConkey far outplayed his recruiting ranking last year, making a number of big plays for the Bulldogs. His game also isn’t limited to just a Wes Welker-type role, as his long touchdown against Auburn showed he can get behind the defense. Like Blaylock, a healthy Arian Smith could do wonders for the Georgia offense. He might be the fastest player in the SEC when healthy, and he’s shown he can be a game breaker when healthy. CJ Smith has a similar skillset and should be ready to go for fall camp after spending the spring recovering from a high school knee injury. Georgia football tight end depth chart Brock Bowers (Soph.)/Darnell Washington (Jr.) Arik Gilbert (R-Soph.) Brett Seither (Jr.)/ Oscar Delp (Fr.) Ryland Goede (Jr.)

This is without a doubt Georgia’s most-loaded position on the team. Bowers is the best tight end in the country and will look to build off a record-breaking freshman season. That he isn’t alone in this position group should be a frightening thought for opposing defenses. Many will be eager to see how Washington and Gilbert pair with Bowers. Washington did miss spring with a lower-body injury but he figures to be a massive part of the Georgia offensive if he is healthy. Gilbert might have the highest ceiling of anyone on the Georgia offense. Many will want to follow his progress throughout fall camp, especially after how things ended during the 2021 season for Gilbert. Georgia though has plenty of depth chart talent beyond those first three names. Seither has impressed with every opportunity while Delp was one of the top-ranked tight end recruits in the country in last year’s recruiting cycle. In all, this position group might be why Georgia has the best group of pass catchers in the SEC. Georgia football offensive line depth chart Left tackle Broderick Jones (R-Soph.) Amarius Mims (Soph.) Earnest Greene (Fr.) Aliou Bah (Fr.)

UGA News