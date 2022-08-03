Projecting Georgia football offensive depth chart prior to 2022 fall practice
Georgia is set to start fall practice on Thursday ahead of the season opener against Oregon. The Bulldogs will have time to sort out various position battles in the run-up to the first game.
Below is our best guess at how things look on the offensive side of the ball at the start of camp. Obviously, this will change, as players improve while some deal with various injuries. There’s a long number of practices between now and the first game, leaving plenty of time for things to change.
Projected Georgia football quarterback depth chart
- Stetson Bennett (Sr.)
- Carson Beck (R-Soph.)
- Brock Vandagriff (R-Fr.)
- Gunner Stockton (Fr.
Bennett is firmly entrenched as the team’s starter. Comments made by Kirby Smart only further back that up. The most intrigue at this position likely comes in the battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot.
A year ago we saw Beck enter camp as the no. 2 quarterback. But after JT Daniels picked up an injury against Clemson, it was Bennett who had passed Beck on the depth chart.
Beck appeared to be ahead of Vandagriff at the end of spring practice, but Smart is confident in all four of his quarterbacks. How Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton play in the scrimmages will go a long way in settling the quarterback pecking order.
Projected Georgia football running back depth chart
- Kenny McIntosh (Sr.)/Kendall Milton (Jr.)
- Daijun Edwards (Jr.)
- Branson Robinson (Fr.)/Andrew Paul (Fr.)
McIntosh and Milton are interchangeable, adding another dynamic to this Georgia offense. While McIntosh is the better receiver and Milton the more physical runner, both are capable of being versatile players in Georgia’s offense this year. What’s more, the Bulldogs shouldn’t have to worry about riding one more than the other and thus adding extra mileage to either back.
There will be a natural inclination to want to see how Robinson and Paul look as the two freshmen arrived this summer but don’t forget about Edwards. The junior running back has impressed in mop-up duty before and his physical nature seems like a real problem for opposing defenses.
Projected Georgia football wide receiver depth chart
Blaylock could very well be an x-factor for the group. If he plays like the player he was in 2019 he could really open things up for Georgia’s offense. But that was two knee injuries ago. This will be the first time in his career that Blaylock has had a full offseason to focus on just football and not rehab.
Speer arrived this summer and figures to help out on special teams this season.
Z-position (outside)
- Ladd McConkey (R-Soph.)
- Arian Smith (R-Soph.)
- CJ Smith (Fr.)
These three are considered the deep threats on Georgia’s team, those most capable of using their speed to get behind the defense.
McConkey far outplayed his recruiting ranking last year, making a number of big plays for the Bulldogs. His game also isn’t limited to just a Wes Welker-type role, as his long touchdown against Auburn showed he can get behind the defense.
Like Blaylock, a healthy Arian Smith could do wonders for the Georgia offense. He might be the fastest player in the SEC when healthy, and he’s shown he can be a game breaker when healthy. CJ Smith has a similar skillset and should be ready to go for fall camp after spending the spring recovering from a high school knee injury.
Georgia football tight end depth chart
- Brock Bowers (Soph.)/Darnell Washington (Jr.)
- Arik Gilbert (R-Soph.)
- Brett Seither (Jr.)/ Oscar Delp (Fr.)
- Ryland Goede (Jr.)
This is without a doubt Georgia’s most-loaded position on the team. Bowers is the best tight end in the country and will look to build off a record-breaking freshman season. That he isn’t alone in this position group should be a frightening thought for opposing defenses.
Many will be eager to see how Washington and Gilbert pair with Bowers. Washington did miss spring with a lower-body injury but he figures to be a massive part of the Georgia offensive if he is healthy.
Gilbert might have the highest ceiling of anyone on the Georgia offense. Many will want to follow his progress throughout fall camp, especially after how things ended during the 2021 season for Gilbert.
Georgia though has plenty of depth chart talent beyond those first three names. Seither has impressed with every opportunity while Delp was one of the top-ranked tight end recruits in the country in last year’s recruiting cycle.
In all, this position group might be why Georgia has the best group of pass catchers in the SEC.
Georgia football offensive line depth chart
Left tackle
- Broderick Jones (R-Soph.)
- Amarius Mims (Soph.)
- Earnest Greene (Fr.)
- Aliou Bah (Fr.)
Jones really locked down this spot with a strong spring. How Mims slots back into this position group will be an interesting subplot to watch. Based on what Smart said at SEC media days, Mims seems to be in great shape and spirits. He’ll be the first tackle off the bench and could possibly slot into guard, though that same possibility existed in the spring and didn’t come to pass.
But let’s also not forget about Greene, who turned in one of the better freshman performances this spring. Based off what he did this spring, he’s got a leg up on the other four freshman Georgia signed in the 2022 signing class.
Left guard
- Xavier Truss (Jr.)/Devin Willock (R-Soph.)
- Chad Lindberg (R-Soph.)
- Dylan Fairchild (R-Fr)
As of today, we’d lean Truss getting the nod at left guard, given his size and experience in filling in for Warren Ericson last year in Georgia’s win over Tennessee.
But Willock shouldn’t be overlooked here. Ericson and Tate Ratledge could emerge as options here as well. Both guard positions are wide open this fall and while experience gives Truss a slight edge right now, it’s not a lock he’ll be the starting left guard against Oregon.
Georgia has recruited so well along the offensive line that it’s hard to find spots for someone like Dylan Fairchild, a former top signee in the 2021 recruiting cycle for Georgia.
Center
- Sedrick Van Pran (R-Soph.)
- Warren Ericson (Sr.)/Austin Blaske (R-Soph.)
- Griffin Scroggs (Fr.)
Van Pran is the unquestioned leader on Georgia’s offensive line. It also wouldn’t be a stretch to call him the best center in the league, as the New Orleans native earned Preseason Second Team All-SEC honors. He is exactly what you want in the middle of your offensive line.
Georgia also has capable options behind him. Ericson has taken plenty of snaps at center in practice and can slot in if Van Pran were to get hurt. Blaske has also developed nicely and could be an option if the Bulldogs elect to keep Ericson at guard.
Right guard
- Warren Ericson (Sr.)/Tate Ratledge (R-Soph.)
- Jared Wilson (R-Fr.)/Micah Morris (R-Fr.)
- Drew Bobo (Fr.)
If Ratledge were 100 percent healthy, he’d be the favorite to lock down this spot. But he’s still gaining confidence in his surgically repaired foot. You can bet Georgia is going to be cautious with him, as the Bulldogs know it is a 15-game season. Ericson’s experience should not be overlooked here either, and it bears mentioning we could just as easily see Willock or Truss at this spot.
Behind him, the Bulldogs have some young options. It will be interesting to see how Wilson, Morris and Fairchild all develop this year. None made much of an impact during their freshman seasons, with Wilson earning the best early reviews.
Right tackle
- Warren McClendon (Jr.)
- Amarius Mims (Soph.)
- Earnest Greene (Fr.)
- Jacob Hood (Fr.)
McClendon should be seen in the same light as Van Pran. While Mims had the higher recruiting ranking, there aren’t many right tackles in the country better than McClendon. He’s entering his third season as a starter with good reason.
Hood and Bah seem to be a slight step behind Greene in terms of development, but that says more of Greene’s abilities and future than Bah or Hood. Both were expected to be developmental offensive linemen, something that is fairly common given the physicality needed to play in the SEC.
