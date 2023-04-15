Georgia foobtall instant observations as Carson Beck shines on G-Day

Arian Smith scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Carson Beck got the start at quarterback and certainly looked the part of a starting quarterback as he finished with 232 passing yards. At times he looked like the best player on the field for Georgia.

ATHENS — Georgia won on Saturday. That was always going to be the case as the team held its spring scrimmage. To be more specific the Red team beat the Black team by a score of 31-26.

Alexander was unhappy with his playing time. The expectation is that he will end up transferring and USC is considered the front-runner to land the defensive tackle.

Without him, Georgia’s defensive line continues to get thinner. A strength on the last two championship teams, Georgia still has plenty of talented veterans in Naz Stackhouse, Zion Logue and Warren Brinson. Mykel Williams, perhaps Georgia’s most talented defensive lineman, was not dressed out on Saturday as well.

Georgia signed two defensive linemen in the previous recruiting cycle, as Jordan Hall an Jamaal Jarrett were both able to go through spring drills with the team.

The Bulldogs will need some of their younger players to step up following Alexander’s departure. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins had a strong spring by all accounts, while redshirt freshman Christen Miller had a sack on the afternoon.

Georgia was also without some of its top edge rushers on the afternoon. Freshman Damon Wilson had multiple pressures on the afternoon, while also getting credit for a sack.