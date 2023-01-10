The best social media reactions, moments and clips from Georgia football 2023 National Championship victory

Georgia players had plenty of fun both in and after the game. The 65 points are the most ever scored in a national championship game. Stetson Bennett accounted for six touchdowns, tying the mark for the most in a College Football Playoff game.

LOS ANGELES — Georgia football fans should be used to celebrating by now. They’ve won back-to-back national championships, beating TCU 65-7 in Monday night’s national championship game.

“They brought a great plan. They brought a unique plan and made the most of the players that we have.”

With the win, Georgia becomes the first team to take home back-to-back national championship in the College Football Playoff era.

Repeating for a third time will be a topic for the offseason. Georgia wants to do it but Smart also knows it will be a tougher task. Unlike last year’s team, Georgia isn’t expected to see the same exodus of NFL talent.

Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo have already made their intentions known for next season, as they are likely to be first-round picks. Several others such as Broderick Jones, Darnell Washington and Sedrick Van Pran have decisions to make as well.

But every skill player that scored a touchdown last night will return. And quarterback Carson Beck got reps in the national championship game as well for Georgia.