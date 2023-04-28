What we learned about Georgia football following first night of 2023 NFL Draft: ‘Philadelphia Bulldogs’

A year after taking Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, the Eagles drafted Jalen Carter with pick No. 9 and Nolan Smith pick No. 30 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles traded up to get Carter, while they were content to wait for Smith.

Washington and Ringo both play at two of the deeper positions in this class, as tight end and cornerback have a number of talented prospects. Washington will be waiting alongside Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Oregon State’s Luke Musgraves. Dalton Kincaid was the only tight end drafted in the first round, as he landed with the Buffalo Bills at pick No. 25.

At cornerback, Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State and Cam Smith of South Carolina will be waiting along with Ringo. Devon Witherspoon went to the Seattle Seahawks with pick No. 5, Emmanuel Forbes come off the board at pick No. 16 and Chrisitan Gonazlez landed with the New England Patriots with pick No. 17. Deonte Banks of Maryland was the last corner taken, as he landed with the New York Giants at pick No. 24.

In total, nine SEC players were taken in the first round. That was actually tied with the Big Ten for the most in the draft.

The Bulldogs still have a good shot at breaking double digits when it comes to draft picks. Last year, Georgia had 15 players taken in the draft. That was a modern record.

The second round begins at 7 p.m. ET, with ESPN and the NFL Network broadcasting the event.

