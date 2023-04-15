Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football releases roster for 2023 G-Day game

Carson Beck-Georgia football-UGA football
Carson Beck warms up at G-Day for Georgia on April 17, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Georgia has released its roster for the G-Day scrimmage.

The first-team offense and second-team defense are paired with the red team, while the second-team offense and first-team defense are on the black team.

