Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’

LOS ANGELES —Nolan Smith and Chris Smith won’t be around to help this defense next season. Both are moving on to the NFL after two excellent careers at Georgia.

“Oh wait, you’ve seen those defensive players tonight,” Nolan Smith said after the game. “They’re only just going to just get better because they’re freshmen. People talk trash about up us but we got our freshmen playing in games that other freshmen at home are watching.”

Georgia also sees a number of non-freshmen return, with cornerback Kamari Lassiter, inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon and defensive back Javon Bullard bringing back starting experience. Bullard won the defensive MVP honors in both playoff games, while Mondon and Dumas-Johnson finished first and second in tackles.

The Bulldogs are also bringing in another elite signing class, which currently ranks No. 2 in the country. Most of the top signees come on the defensive side of the ball, with Georgia signing nine defensive players who rank among the top-100 overall players in the class per the On3 Consensus rankings.

Players will have two weeks off the cool off from the grind that was the 2022 season. But they know the work for the next one must be put in. No matter your age or experience, next year’s team will be a new one, even if it doesn’t have as many holes

“I know when I get back, I’m going to be in the weight room, I’m going to be with the new wide receivers and the guys that are already here,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “It’s going to be all eyes on next year after those two weeks. We’re starting from square one and then we’ll work our way up from there.”

