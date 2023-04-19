5-star freshman defenders show why hype is warranted, even if ‘they’re not ready yet’

We saw why all three have such high ceilings during the spring but more so on G-Day. Damon Wilson picked up 2.0 sacks on the afternoon, effortlessly showing why he was Georgia’s top-ranked signee.

ATHENS — Georgia brought in three 5-star defensive players in the 2023 signing class. Damon Wilson was the No. 20 overall player, Jordan Hall checked in at No. 25 and Rayeln Wilson was the No. 29 ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class.

That won’t stop Wilson from trying though.

“They’re both talented, and they’re both really high-character kids that are going to make our program better,” Smart said of Wilson and Allen. “They push the standard the right way.”

The 2022 Georgia defense saw two freshmen come in and carve out huge roles last season. Both of them were 5-star prospects. Malaki Starks started 14 games for Georgia, while Mykel Williams led Georgia in sacks.

Smart wants to set realistic expectations for every young player, especially those who come in with a lofty recruiting ranking. It seems that in their first few practices at Georgia, Damon Wilson, Raylen Wilson and Jordan Hall aren’t letting those high recruiting rankings corrupt their mindsets.

That Smart raved about how each has been willing to be coached hard should be seen just promising as their play on G-Day.

Kirby Smart dishes on 5-star freshmen

