Georgia
24
4th QTR
1:15
27
Alabama
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
PHOTOS: Georgia clashes with Alabama in SEC title tilt
Amarius Mims exits SEC championship game with a right ankle injury
Georgia football offensive lineman Amarius Mims left the game in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Alabama. According to CBS’ Jenny Dell, Mims picked up a right …
Connor Riley
Georgia football: The Cover 4 SEC Championship predictions show just how …
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition continues a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football-Alabama live updates, injury news, score, analysis for …
ATLANTA — The Georgia football team takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2023 SEC Championship Game. Below you can find the live updates, injury news, score and analysis …
Connor Riley
Things to know: Tim Tebow shares tip on how Alabama will use Jalen Milroe …
ATLANTA — Tim Tebow has been watching Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe closely and sees the improvement in the Tide pass game.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Alabama live updates, injury news, score, analysis …

Connor Riley
Georgia negotiating to keep Carson Beck as his NFL draft stock …

Mike Griffith
Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels to retire from football due to …

Connor Riley
Amarius Mims exits SEC championship game with a right ankle injury

Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: The latest on Brock Bowers, Ladd …

Connor Riley
