ATHENS — Georgia did not win the SEC this year, as it came up just short against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs though did top the conference when it comes to All-SEC representation. In total, 11 Bulldogs were named All-SEC. Georgia had four players make First Team All-SEC and seven land on the second team.

Tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, guard Tate Ratledge and safety Malaki Starks made up the first team, while quarterback Carson Beck, guard Xavier Truss, defensive linemen Naz Stackhouse and Mykel Williams, linebacker Smael Mondon, safety Tykee Smith and cornerback Kamari Lassiter made the second team.

Alabama did place eight players on the first team, the most in the conference. Missouri also had better representation on the first team, as five Tigers were recognized.

Bowers, Van Pran and Stackhouse were three of the 12 players recognized for having multiple All-SEC appearances. This is the third time that Bowers has been recognized as such, as he led the Bulldogs in receiving once again as a junior, despite missing three games due to an ankle injury.

The SEC announced that individual awards will be released on Wednesday and the All-Freshman team will come out on Thursday. The AP All-SEC Teams were released on Monday.

Georgia will end the 2023 season in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. The game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ESPN.

You can see the full All-SEC teams below.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

WR

Malik Nabers, LSU

Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

JC Latham, Alabama

Javon Foster, Missouri

Will Campbell, LSU

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL

Darius Robinson, Missouri

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

LB

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Caleb Downs, Alabama*

Terrion Arnold, Alabama*

Special Teams

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS

Cam Little, Arkansas

LS

Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Carson Beck, Georgia

RB

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR

Brian Thomas, LSU

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

TE

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

Trey Knox, South Carolina*

Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*

OL

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Xavier Truss, Georgia

Emery Jones, LSU

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C

Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL

Mykel Williams, Georgia

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Princely Umanmielen, Florida

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Smael Mondon, Georgia

Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Special Teams

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

James Burnip, Alabama*

Max Fletcher, Arkansas*

RS

Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS

Will Reichard, Alabama

LS

Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt