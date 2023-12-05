ATHENS — Georgia did not win the SEC this year, as it came up just short against Alabama in the SEC championship game.
The Bulldogs though did top the conference when it comes to All-SEC representation. In total, 11 Bulldogs were named All-SEC. Georgia had four players make First Team All-SEC and seven land on the second team.
Tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, guard Tate Ratledge and safety Malaki Starks made up the first team, while quarterback Carson Beck, guard Xavier Truss, defensive linemen Naz Stackhouse and Mykel Williams, linebacker Smael Mondon, safety Tykee Smith and cornerback Kamari Lassiter made the second team.
Alabama did place eight players on the first team, the most in the conference. Missouri also had better representation on the first team, as five Tigers were recognized.
Bowers, Van Pran and Stackhouse were three of the 12 players recognized for having multiple All-SEC appearances. This is the third time that Bowers has been recognized as such, as he led the Bulldogs in receiving once again as a junior, despite missing three games due to an ankle injury.
The SEC announced that individual awards will be released on Wednesday and the All-Freshman team will come out on Thursday. The AP All-SEC Teams were released on Monday.
Georgia will end the 2023 season in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. The game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ESPN.
You can see the full All-SEC teams below.
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB
Cody Schrader, Missouri
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
WR
Malik Nabers, LSU
Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
JC Latham, Alabama
Javon Foster, Missouri
Will Campbell, LSU
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL
Darius Robinson, Missouri
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
LB
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Caleb Downs, Alabama*
Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
Special Teams
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS
Cam Little, Arkansas
LS
Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Carson Beck, Georgia
RB
Ray Davis, Kentucky
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR
Brian Thomas, LSU
Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE
Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
Trey Knox, South Carolina*
Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Xavier Truss, Georgia
Emery Jones, LSU
Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C
Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB
Harold Perkins, LSU
Smael Mondon, Georgia
Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
Tykee Smith, Georgia
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Special Teams
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
James Burnip, Alabama*
Max Fletcher, Arkansas*
RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS
Will Reichard, Alabama
LS
Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt