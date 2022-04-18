REPORT: Georgia’s Amarius Mims expected to return to Bulldogs, take name out of portal

ATHENS — Georgia sophomore offensive tackle Amarius Mims is expected to stay with the Bulldogs after putting his name in the transfer portal on April 10.

Mims, a former 5-star recruit in the 2021 class per the 247Sports composite, was the highest-ranked player in the transfer portal and took a highly-publicized visit to Florida State last week.

Coach Kirby Smart said last week that the offensive tackle position was an important one for the Bulldogs, as it’s a position where players get nicked up, and the SEC features elite pass rush specialists.

Mims appeared in eight games last season and will continue to challenge returning starter Warren McClendon for starting duties as the team works toward the 2022. season.

UGA center Sedrick Van Pran referred to Mims as a “generational talent” earlier this spring, saying it was just a matter of the young talent getting into the workflow.

“He has some game experience, so we’re looking forward to seeing him take the next step,” Van Pran said. “I think he’s going to be fine though, honestly, just watching him and how he practices and just watching how he works.

“It’s a thing of beauty, so I’m looking forward to how he takes the next step, because he’s a generational talent, in my opinion.”