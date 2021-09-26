College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia football-Arkansas
This is the third-straight season College GameDay has visited Athens. The show was in town for the Notre Dame game in 2019 and the Auburn contest last season.
Both Georgia and Arkansas enter this game with 4-0 records. The Bulldogs have looked like one of the best teams in the country so far this season, picking up wins over Clemson, UAB, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Georgia-Clemson game was also featured on College GameDay, but that game was played in Charlotte.
The Razorbacks meanwhile just pulled another upset, beating No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10. It was the second win this season over a ranked team from Texas, as the Razorbacks beat the Texas Longhorns 40-21.
The game does have a 12 p.m. ET start time, which is a concern for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. The last time Georgia had a home 12 p.m. ET kick against an SEC opponent, the Bulldogs lost to South Carolina in 2019.
To end his press conference on Saturday, Smart pleaded with Georgia fans to show up and be loud from the jump.
“We want to be loud, louder than we ever have,” Smart said. “We want to be super intense because the players are going to be intense. We need the fans to be intense. The toughness we’re going to show, we need our fans to show.”
Georgia and Arkansas played in the first game of the 2020 season, with the Bulldogs earning a 37-10 win. Former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman will be returning to Athens after serving as the offensive line coach at Georgia for four seasons.
The Georgia-Arkansas game will be broadcast on ESPN as well.
