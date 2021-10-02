Sam Pittman reveals on ESPN GameDay Arkansas’ quarterback ‘limited’ this week
ATHENS — Arkansas’ upset hopes at Georgia are heavily on the shoulders of Razorbacks’ quarterback KJ Jefferson, but there are questions about his ability to carry the load.
“I think we’ll find out a little bit more in the pregame, see how he’s doing,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told ESPN on Saturday morning. “He’s practiced for the most part, limited, this week.”
Jefferson banged his knee in the second half of Arkansas’ win over Texas A&M last Saturday and didn’t return to the game until after taking medication for the pain.
Jefferson is the only quarterback in the SEC to throw for 800 yards and rush for 200 yards through the first four games of this season.
The Razorbacks also possess perhaps the most dangerous receiver in the SEC in Treylon Burks, who might be the first wideout taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his concerns about the Arkansas offense this week.
“Their quarterback does an unbelievable job of throwing the deep ball.
“That’s probably the best throw KJ makes, is getting the timing on the deep ball, and they have some really good big wideouts that create matchup issues.”
