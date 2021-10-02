Sam Pittman reveals on ESPN GameDay Arkansas’ quarterback ‘limited’ this week

“I think we’ll find out a little bit more in the pregame, see how he’s doing,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told ESPN on Saturday morning. “He’s practiced for the most part, limited, this week.”

ATHENS — Arkansas’ upset hopes at Georgia are heavily on the shoulders of Razorbacks’ quarterback KJ Jefferson, but there are questions about his ability to carry the load.

Jefferson banged his knee in the second half of Arkansas’ win over Texas A&M last Saturday and didn’t return to the game until after taking medication for the pain.

Jefferson is the only quarterback in the SEC to throw for 800 yards and rush for 200 yards through the first four games of this season.

5 questions with Arkansas insider Tom Murphy about the Razorbacks

The Razorbacks also possess perhaps the most dangerous receiver in the SEC in Treylon Burks, who might be the first wideout taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Why Treylon Burks might be first receiver picked in NFL Draft

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his concerns about the Arkansas offense this week.