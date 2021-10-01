Georgia football-Arkansas: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 5 game (October 2, 2021)

This will be a matchup between top-10 teams, as the No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 8 Razorbacks are 4-0. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to preview the game.

The Georgia football team takes on Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 2 in a Week 5 game. Below you can find information on the game time, the tv channel and how to watch the game online.

The Georgia football-Arkansas game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff.

Georgia football-Arkansas TV channel

The Georgia football-Arkansas game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the game.

Georgia football-Arkansas how to watch online

You can stream the game via ESPN+. You will need a subscription to be able to watch.

Georgia football-Arkansas odds

The Georgia football-Arkansas game sees the Bulldogs as a 17.5 point favorite against Arkansas. The over/under for the game is 49. Georgia is 3-1 against the spread this season and the over has hit in three of its four games.

What Kirby Smart said about the Georgia football-Arkansas game

Kirby Smart on Arkansas: “We are coming into the home game excited about Arkansas coming to play at our place. I have a lot of respect for Sam (Pittman) and his staff. They have done a tremendous job creating a new culture and energy there at Arkansas. I would expect nothing less from him. I’m very thankful for what he did with our organization before he left. It will be an exciting atmosphere. I can’t wait to see the atmosphere created Saturday. With our fan base and the early kick, it should be very interesting. I’m excited to see our guys get ready to go play in another big one.”

On the job Sam Pittman has done:”There is no brief way to describe it. It’s a culture. It’s creating the right atmosphere. It’s getting key players in key positions. With the portal, the transfer situation, and recruiting going the way that it is you can turn over a little quicker than maybe having to build from the ground up. Felipe (Franks) helped last year. He had a quarterback that had SEC experience. Now he’s able to play KJ (Jefferson) who has experience. A lot of our league is based on quarterback play and how you grow those guys. They’ve done a really good job doing that. He also has two really good coordinators. That is part of being a good head coach. Having two guys with good experience in what they do.”