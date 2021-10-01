Georgia football-Arkansas: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 5 game (October 2, 2021)
The Georgia football team takes on Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 2 in a Week 5 game. Below you can find information on the game time, the tv channel and how to watch the game online.
This will be a matchup between top-10 teams, as the No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 8 Razorbacks are 4-0. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to preview the game.
Georgia football-Arkansas game time
The Georgia football-Arkansas game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff.
Georgia football-Arkansas TV channel
The Georgia football-Arkansas game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the game.
Georgia football-Arkansas how to watch online
You can stream the game via ESPN+. You will need a subscription to be able to watch.
Georgia football-Arkansas odds
The Georgia football-Arkansas game sees the Bulldogs as a 17.5 point favorite against Arkansas. The over/under for the game is 49. Georgia is 3-1 against the spread this season and the over has hit in three of its four games.
What Kirby Smart said about the Georgia football-Arkansas game
Kirby Smart on Arkansas: “We are coming into the home game excited about Arkansas coming to play at our place. I have a lot of respect for Sam (Pittman) and his staff. They have done a tremendous job creating a new culture and energy there at Arkansas. I would expect nothing less from him. I’m very thankful for what he did with our organization before he left. It will be an exciting atmosphere. I can’t wait to see the atmosphere created Saturday. With our fan base and the early kick, it should be very interesting. I’m excited to see our guys get ready to go play in another big one.”
On the job Sam Pittman has done:”There is no brief way to describe it. It’s a culture. It’s creating the right atmosphere. It’s getting key players in key positions. With the portal, the transfer situation, and recruiting going the way that it is you can turn over a little quicker than maybe having to build from the ground up. Felipe (Franks) helped last year. He had a quarterback that had SEC experience. Now he’s able to play KJ (Jefferson) who has experience. A lot of our league is based on quarterback play and how you grow those guys. They’ve done a really good job doing that. He also has two really good coordinators. That is part of being a good head coach. Having two guys with good experience in what they do.”
On Arkansas’ defense: “First off, Barry (Odom) does a very good job. Barry is one of the few people you could say takes what he has and gets what he has to work really well. He’s been different at different places. He has not been the same guy everywhere he’s been. He’s morphed. He’s changed. He’s changed with college football. He’s innovative. He goes and looks and studies what other people are doing. He forces your hand to maybe play left-handed. You can’t do some of the things you want to do. He’s really good at it. Not only that, he has some really good players doing it. Make no mistake about it, this is not the Arkansas that we played last year. Those guys up front, he’s got three transfers. Two from Missouri, one from Illinois State, and they play extremely hard. They are extremely physical and they create an immense amount of problems for the people they play. They will not be taken lightly by this group because they are doing an incredible job of creating problems for offenses. Just look at what they’ve done with the two big games that everyone knows about (Texas and Texas A&M), but really they’ve done it in every game.”
