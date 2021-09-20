Georgia football kickoff time for home game with Arkansas announced
ATHENS -- The Georgia home game with Arkansas will start at noon and be televised by ESPN, per an SEC release.
The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark., last season in both teams’ SEC opener.
Georgia plays at Vanderbilt at noon this Saturday, while Arkansas plays Texas A&M at 3:30 in Arlington, Texas.
The Razorbacks (3-0) are ranked No. 16 on the strength of their win over Texas this season.
UGA News
