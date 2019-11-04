Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV Network announced for Week 12 game

The Georgia Bulldogs’ next road game might be its biggest game of the season, as the No. 6 Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1) travel to visit the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (7-2, 4-2) on Nov. 16.

And that game now has a game time and television network. The game between Georgia and Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. CBS will broadcast the game.