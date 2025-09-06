Austin Peay
6
4th QTR
00:28
28
Georgia
Utah State Aggies
22
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
44
East Tennessee State Buccaneers
17
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
72
Ole Miss Rebels
27
4th QTR
2:00
Kentucky Wildcats
20
Kansas Jayhawks
31
4th QTR
00:00
Missouri Tigers
42
South Florida Bulls
15
4th QTR
12:32
Florida Gators
9
Arkansas State Red Wolves
14
Halftime
Arkansas Razorbacks
35
South Carolina State Bulldogs
Sat, 9/6 on SEC Network+ @11:00 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Sat, 9/6 on SEC Network+ @11:30 ET
LSU Tigers
Arizona State Sun Devils
Sat, 9/6 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Ball State Cardinals
Sat, 9/6 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
Auburn Tigers
Vanderbilt Commodores
Sat, 9/6 on ACC Network @11:30 ET
Virginia Tech Hokies
Michigan Wolverines
Sat, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Sat, 9/6 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
Alabama Crimson Tide
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
Georgia football-Austin Peay instant observations as Bulldogs emerge with …
ATHENS — The entire day in Athens was disjointed.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Georgia offense sputters vs. FCS Austin Peay through first half of weather …
ATHENS — The Georgia football offense is continuing to find its way under quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Promising freshman tight end carted off with lower leg injury
ATHENS — Ethan Barbour had gotten off to a promising start to his Georgia career. He started the season-opener against Marshall and routinely found himself on the field …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
7 hours ago
Georgia football-Austin Peay live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on Austin Peay in a Week 2 College football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and score information for the …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
9 hours ago
Georgia football-Austin Peay: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, …
The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on the Austin Peay Governors in a Week 2 college football game. Below you can find information on game time, TV channel, odds and how to …
Connor Riley
